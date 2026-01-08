শুক্রবার, ০৯ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৪:৫১ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Ikkis Box Office Day 8: Agastya Nanda’s War Drama Inches Past Rs 25 Crore Mark | Bollywood News Boyfriend On Demand First Look: Jisoo Trapped Between Virtual Love And Real-Life Rival | Korean News Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Mangalsutra As She Arrives With Husband Raj Nidimoru In Hyderabad | Telugu Cinema News Bruno Mars Announces The Romantic Stadium Tour Worldwide; Dates, Cities And Ticket Details | Hollywood News ট্রাম্পের ক্ষমতা সীমিত করতে সিনেটে ভোটাভুটি আ ক ম জামাল-জিনাতসহ ঢাবির ৪ অধ্যাপকের বিরুদ্ধে অভিযোগ গঠনের সিদ্ধান্ত When Kartik Aaryan’s Mother Commented On His Dating Rumours: ‘Kis Kis Ka Naam Loge, Ek Ho Toh Bolo’ | Bollywood News Chess Controversy in Kolkata! R Praggnanandhaa stops clock; draw call sparks uproar – Watch | Chess News Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya ‘Quietly’ Break Up Days After AP Dhillon Concert Drama: Report | Bollywood News Kolkata Rapid & Blitz: Nihal Sarin joins Viswanathan Anand at the top after Day 2 | Chess News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ikkis Box Office Day 8: Agastya Nanda’s War Drama Inches Past Rs 25 Crore Mark | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৯ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Ikkis Box Office Day 8: Agastya Nanda’s War Drama Inches Past Rs 25 Crore Mark | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Ikkis box office collection day 8: Agastya Nanda’s film adds around Rs 1.35 crore on Thursday, taking its total India nett collection to Rs 25.60 crore.

font

Ikkis marks veteran actor Dharmendra’s final appearance. (Photo Credit: X)

Ikkis marks veteran actor Dharmendra’s final appearance. (Photo Credit: X)

Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda in the lead role, continues to face an uphill battle at the Indian box office. Despite positive word of mouth and critical appreciation, the war drama has struggled to translate reviews into strong ticket sales.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Ikkis earned just over Rs 1 crore on Thursday, its eighth day in theatres. Early estimates suggest the film collected around Rs 1.35 crore nett in India on day 8, taking its total domestic collection to approximately Rs 25.60 crore so far. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.70% on Thursday, indicating limited footfalls across major centres.

The film opened to a decent Rs 7 crore on day 1, followed by Rs 3.5 crore on day 2 and Rs 4.65 crore on day 3. While collections showed some growth on day 4 with Rs 5 crore, the momentum slowed significantly thereafter. The film earned Rs 1.35 crore on day 5, Rs 1.6 crore on day 6 and Rs 1.15 crore on day 7, reflecting a steady decline during the weekdays.

Despite its subject matter and acclaimed direction, Ikkis has struggled to maintain consistent numbers, particularly after its opening weekend.

While the box office performance has remained modest, Ikkis has received strong reviews from critics. News18 rated the film 4 out of 5 stars, praising Sriram Raghavan’s storytelling choices and the performances. The review stated, “Sriram Raghavan gives Dharmendra generous screen time, perhaps deliberately, and it turns out to be one of the film’s wisest choices. Dharmendra serves as an emotional bridge between the past and the present, grounding the story with warmth, dignity and lived-in wisdom. His on-screen presence is deeply moving and lingers long after the film ends, leaving the audience teary-eyed.”

Produced under Dinesh Vijan’s banner Maddock Films, Ikkis also stars the late Dharmendra, Simar Bhatia, Vivaan Shah, Sikandar Kher and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The film is written by Sriram Raghavan along with Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

The story of Ikkis revolves around Arun Khetarpal, portrayed by Agastya Nanda. Arun was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his exceptional courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, becoming the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.

First Published:

January 09, 2026, 03:00 IST

News movies bollywood Ikkis Box Office Day 8: Agastya Nanda’s War Drama Inches Past Rs 25 Crore Mark
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Boyfriend On Demand First Look: Jisoo Trapped Between Virtual Love And Real-Life Rival | Korean News

Boyfriend On Demand First Look: Jisoo Trapped Between Virtual Love And Real-Life Rival | Korean News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Mangalsutra As She Arrives With Husband Raj Nidimoru In Hyderabad | Telugu Cinema News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Mangalsutra As She Arrives With Husband Raj Nidimoru In Hyderabad | Telugu Cinema News

Bruno Mars Announces The Romantic Stadium Tour Worldwide; Dates, Cities And Ticket Details | Hollywood News

Bruno Mars Announces The Romantic Stadium Tour Worldwide; Dates, Cities And Ticket Details | Hollywood News

ট্রাম্পের ক্ষমতা সীমিত করতে সিনেটে ভোটাভুটি

ট্রাম্পের ক্ষমতা সীমিত করতে সিনেটে ভোটাভুটি

When Kartik Aaryan’s Mother Commented On His Dating Rumours: ‘Kis Kis Ka Naam Loge, Ek Ho Toh Bolo’ | Bollywood News

When Kartik Aaryan’s Mother Commented On His Dating Rumours: ‘Kis Kis Ka Naam Loge, Ek Ho Toh Bolo’ | Bollywood News

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya ‘Quietly’ Break Up Days After AP Dhillon Concert Drama: Report | Bollywood News

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya ‘Quietly’ Break Up Days After AP Dhillon Concert Drama: Report | Bollywood News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST