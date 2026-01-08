Ikkis Box Office Day 8: Agastya Nanda’s War Drama Inches Past Rs 25 Crore Mark | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 09, 2026, 03:00 IST

Ikkis box office collection day 8: Agastya Nanda’s film adds around Rs 1.35 crore on Thursday, taking its total India nett collection to Rs 25.60 crore.

Ikkis marks veteran actor Dharmendra’s final appearance. (Photo Credit: X)

Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda in the lead role, continues to face an uphill battle at the Indian box office. Despite positive word of mouth and critical appreciation, the war drama has struggled to translate reviews into strong ticket sales.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Ikkis earned just over Rs 1 crore on Thursday, its eighth day in theatres. Early estimates suggest the film collected around Rs 1.35 crore nett in India on day 8, taking its total domestic collection to approximately Rs 25.60 crore so far. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.70% on Thursday, indicating limited footfalls across major centres.

The film opened to a decent Rs 7 crore on day 1, followed by Rs 3.5 crore on day 2 and Rs 4.65 crore on day 3. While collections showed some growth on day 4 with Rs 5 crore, the momentum slowed significantly thereafter. The film earned Rs 1.35 crore on day 5, Rs 1.6 crore on day 6 and Rs 1.15 crore on day 7, reflecting a steady decline during the weekdays.

Despite its subject matter and acclaimed direction, Ikkis has struggled to maintain consistent numbers, particularly after its opening weekend.

While the box office performance has remained modest, Ikkis has received strong reviews from critics. News18 rated the film 4 out of 5 stars, praising Sriram Raghavan’s storytelling choices and the performances. The review stated, “Sriram Raghavan gives Dharmendra generous screen time, perhaps deliberately, and it turns out to be one of the film’s wisest choices. Dharmendra serves as an emotional bridge between the past and the present, grounding the story with warmth, dignity and lived-in wisdom. His on-screen presence is deeply moving and lingers long after the film ends, leaving the audience teary-eyed.”

Produced under Dinesh Vijan’s banner Maddock Films, Ikkis also stars the late Dharmendra, Simar Bhatia, Vivaan Shah, Sikandar Kher and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The film is written by Sriram Raghavan along with Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

The story of Ikkis revolves around Arun Khetarpal, portrayed by Agastya Nanda. Arun was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his exceptional courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, becoming the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.

