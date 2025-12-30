Ikkis: Farah Khan Ali Hails Dharmendra’s ‘Most Moving Swan Song’, Calls Film ‘Deeply Sensitive’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 30, 2025, 14:01 IST

Ikkis: Farah Khan Ali Hails Dharmendra’s ‘Most Moving Swan Song’, Calls Film ‘Deeply Sensitive’

A special screening of Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film ‘Ikkis’ was held last night, ahead of the film’s theatrical release. It was attended by several celebrities including Salman Khan, Rekha, Tabu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and others. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and also marks late Dharmendra’s posthumous film appearance. Sanjay Khan was spotted arriving for the screening with his daughters Simone and Farah Khan Ali. Now, after watching the film, Farah Khan Ali has shared her review of Ikkis. She wrote that the film felt like a masterclass from legendary actor Dharmendra, and is possibly his most moving swan song. Meanwhile, she also praised Agastya’s performance.

Farah Khan Ali Reviews Ikkis

Farah Khan Ali took to her Instagram stories and shared her view of Ikkis, calling the film a ‘must-watch’. “Must watch IKKIS. Caught it at a special screening today, and the film is truly exceptional. Beautifully crafted and deeply sensitive, Ikkis steers clear of loud jingoism or manufactured patriotism. Dharmender delivers a performance of rare grace and emotional depth, quiet, powerful, and unforgettable. It feels like a masterclass from a legend, and quite possibly his most moving swan song,” she wrote.

She went on to praise Agastya, and added, “Agastya Nanda is superb, a natural, assured, and remarkably compelling on screen. He carries his role with an ease that never feels performative, making his presence both sincere and impactful. Jaideep Ahlawat, as always, is outstanding, and Simmar Bhatia leaves a striking impression in her limited screen debut. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, and Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film unfolds gently, then tightens its grip post-interval. What lingers is the empathy in its storytelling and its ability to humanise lives on both sides of the border. Ikkis gently reminds us quietly and powerfully that wars don’t end with weapons. They end when we choose to make them stop.”

About Ikkis

Sriram Raghavan’s biographical war drama film ‘Ikkis’ is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and focuses on the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The film’s title marks the age at which he attained martyrdom.

The film is all set to release on January 1, 2026. While Agastya Nanda portrays Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal in Ikkis, Simar Bhatia will be seen as Kiran. This film marks late actor Dharmendra’s posthumous film appearance, and he plays Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun Khetarpal’s father in the movie. The cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Shree Bishnoi, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah, and others.

First Published: December 30, 2025, 14:01 IST