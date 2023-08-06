রবিবার , ৬ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২২শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ileana D’Cruz Blessed With A Baby Boy; Actress Drops 1st Photo, Names Him ‘Koa Phoenix Dolan’

ileana dcruz baby boy


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 23:15 IST

Ileana D'Cruz welcomes her first child, a baby boy.

Ileana D’Cruz welcomes her first child, a baby boy.

Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz on Saturday announced the arrival of her baby boy. Athiya Shetty, Huma Qureshi and Nargis Fakhri sent their best wishes to her.

Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz on Saturday announced the arrival of her first child, a baby boy. Ileana, who announced her pregnancy in April this year, took to her Instagram account to share the first photo of her baby, who she named ‘Koa Phoenix Dolan’.

Sharing the happy news with her 16.3 million followers, Ileana wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.” Ileana’s fellow colleagues from Bollywood including Athiya Shetty, Huma Qureshi and Nargis Fakhri sent their best wishes to the actress. Nargis wrote, “Omg, congrats! God bless.” While Athiya and Huma simply dropped a red heart emoji. Sophie Choudry commented, “Omg congratulations, Ileana! God bless your little boy.”

Last month, Ileana D’Cruz shared the first picture with her boyfriend. She had also confessed that while her pregnancy journey had been an emotional one but she was excited to meet the little baby. She added that on days that she got overwhelmed, her boyfriend comforted her and got her through the day. “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing… I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow – I get to meet you soon,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

