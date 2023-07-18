মঙ্গলবার , ১৮ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ৩রা শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ileana D’Cruz Reveals BF Amid Pregnancy; Karan Johar Takes Dig At Katrina’s Merry Christmas Over Yodha Clash

ileana karan


Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 21:58 IST

Ileana D'Cruz shares photo with BF; Karan Johar takes a dig at Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas

From Ileana D’Cruz finally revealing her boyfriend amid pregnancy to Karan Johar taking a dig at Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas release date clashing with Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha, here are the biggest headlines of the day.

Last month, Ileana D’Cruz finally shared the first picture of her boyfriend. Taking to Instagram, the pregnant actress shared a black-and-white photo of the couple. The silhouette like frame helped Ileana to keep his identity under the wraps. Now, she has posted pictures with her alleged beau and captioned the photos, “Date night”. Fans couldn’t help but notice that the man in the photos had an eerie resemblance with the man whose silhouette she had earlier shared. Check out the photo here:

For More: Ileana D’Cruz FINALLY Shares 1st Photo With Boyfriend Amid Pregnancy; Know Who He Is

Karan Johar seems upset with Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas clashing with Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha. The latter is backed by Dharma Productions. The actor took to the newly launched social media platform, Threads, to pen a cryptic note expressing his displeasure of films announcing a clashing release date without informing in advance. The note comes just hours after it was announced that Merry Christmas will release on December 15, the same day as Yodha.

For More: Karan Johar Takes Dig At Katrina’s Merry Christmas Over Yodha Clash: ‘Without Courtesy of Call…’

Alia Bhatt, who is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, has reportedly joined YRF’s spy universe. The Bollywood actress will be headlining the first female-led spy film in the spy universe created by Aditya Chopra. According to the sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt will play a de-glam hero not constrained by gender stereotypes. The source told the portal, “Alia will play a gender-free spy.

For More: Alia Bhatt To Play A Gender-Free Spy In Yash Raj’s Spy Universe? Here’s What We Know

Kajol has taken the internet by storm with her kissing scenes in her new web series The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha. In the show, Kajol her co-stars Ally Khan and Jisshu Sengupta. The Trial revolves around a housewife, played by Kajol, who is forced to take full responsibility of her family after her husband (Jisshu) is jailed over a sex scandal. Ally plays Kajol’s ex-lover from college. While Kajol has been receiving rave reviews for The Trial, her kissing scenes with Jisshu and Ally have been leaked on the internet.

For More: Kajol Breaks 29-Year-Old ‘No Kiss’ Policy for Ajay Devgn’s The Trial, Video Goes Viral

Kiara Advani confessed she was affected by the negativity that surrounded SatyaPrem Ki Katha ahead of its release and Sidharth Malhotra stepped in to support her. The actress starred with Kartik Aaryan in the film and ahead of the film’s release, the film and Kiara were subjected to trolling. While the film faced flak for the remake of Pakistani hit song Pasoori, Kiara tackled naysayers online after she shared stills from the movie in which she was seen decked up as a bride and sitting at a mandap with Kartik.

For More: Kiara Recalls Crying Over ‘Negativity’ Around SatyaPrem Ki Katha: ‘Sidharth Told Me, What’s Wrong…’

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

