Ileana D’Cruz Shares An old Pic On Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday: ‘Stay Your Mad Crazy Self’ | Bollywood News

Ileana shared a photo in which we can see Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Anil Kapoor. They have worked together in Mubarakan

Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday on June 26. Wishes and love has been pouring in from all corners of the industry. Actress Ileana D’Cruz added a special nostalgic touch to the day. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ileana shared an old, unseen picture with the birthday boy and penned a warm and cheeky message that perfectly captured their bond.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ileana shared a photo in which we can see Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Anil Kapoor. The Singham Again actor is requesting the actress to come back soon. They have worked together in the romantic drama Mubarakan. The film was released in 2017 and was directed by Anees Bazmee. The film received a mixed response from the audience.

On Father’s Day 2025, the actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to Dolan, along with a picture of him holding a baby. While the couple has not officially confirmed the birth, the post strongly hints that their second baby might have already arrived.

The touching post, reportedly shared around 3:30 PM on Sunday, showed Michael cradling a newborn. Alongside the photo, Ileana wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to the best guy ever. Nothing can explain how it feels to see the man you love turn into the most amazing parent your child deserves (sic).” The intimate moment, combined with her timing, has left fans speculating that the couple chose Father’s Day to subtly announce the arrival of their newest family member.

Ileana had previously confirmed her second pregnancy in October 2024, just months after celebrating her first child Koa Phoenix Dolan’s first birthday. While she has maintained privacy during this pregnancy, she briefly opened up about parenting during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram this May.

On the acting front, the actress was last seen in the romantic comedy drama “Do Aur Do Pyaar” directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The film, which also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The 38-year-old made her screen debut in 2006 with the Telugu-language romantic-drama film Devadasu. She was then seen in films Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick, and Julayi. She also starred in the Tamil film Nanban. The actress expanded to Hindi cinema in 2012 with Anurag Basu’s comedy-drama Barf!.

