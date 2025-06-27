Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ২৭ জুন ২০২৫ | ১৩ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Ileana D’Cruz Shares An old Pic On Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday: ‘Stay Your Mad Crazy Self’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৭, ২০২৫ ২:১৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Ileana D’Cruz Shares An old Pic On Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday: ‘Stay Your Mad Crazy Self’ | Bollywood News


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Ileana shared a photo in which we can see Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Anil Kapoor. They have worked together in Mubarakan

Ileana D'Cruz Shares An old Pic On Arjun Kapoor's Birthday

Ileana D’Cruz Shares An old Pic On Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday

Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday on June 26. Wishes and love has been pouring in from all corners of the industry. Actress Ileana D’Cruz added a special nostalgic touch to the day. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ileana shared an old, unseen picture with the birthday boy and penned a warm and cheeky message that perfectly captured their bond.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ileana shared a photo in which we can see Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Anil Kapoor. The Singham Again actor is requesting the actress to come back soon. They have worked together in the romantic drama Mubarakan. The film was released in 2017 and was directed by Anees Bazmee. The film received a mixed response from the audience.

Take a look here:

On Father’s Day 2025, the actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to Dolan, along with a picture of him holding a baby. While the couple has not officially confirmed the birth, the post strongly hints that their second baby might have already arrived.

The touching post, reportedly shared around 3:30 PM on Sunday, showed Michael cradling a newborn. Alongside the photo, Ileana wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to the best guy ever. Nothing can explain how it feels to see the man you love turn into the most amazing parent your child deserves (sic).” The intimate moment, combined with her timing, has left fans speculating that the couple chose Father’s Day to subtly announce the arrival of their newest family member.

Ileana had previously confirmed her second pregnancy in October 2024, just months after celebrating her first child Koa Phoenix Dolan’s first birthday. While she has maintained privacy during this pregnancy, she briefly opened up about parenting during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram this May.

On the acting front, the actress was last seen in the romantic comedy drama “Do Aur Do Pyaar” directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The film, which also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The 38-year-old made her screen debut in 2006 with the Telugu-language romantic-drama film Devadasu. She was then seen in films Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick, and Julayi. She also starred in the Tamil film Nanban. The actress expanded to Hindi cinema in 2012 with Anurag Basu’s comedy-drama Barf!.

authorimg

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g… Read More

    First Published:
News movies » bollywood Ileana D’Cruz Shares An old Pic On Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday: ‘Stay Your Mad Crazy Self’



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

নাগরপুরে মডেল পলিথিনমুক্ত বাজার গড়ার পথে জেলা প্রশাসনের দৃষ্টান্তমূলক পদক্ষেপ
নাগরপুরে মডেল পলিথিনমুক্ত বাজার গড়ার পথে জেলা প্রশাসনের দৃষ্টান্তমূলক পদক্ষেপ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
নোয়াখালীর বেগমগঞ্জে প্রকাশ্যে ব্যবসায়ী’সহ তিনজনকে ছুরিকাঘাত ; প্রতিবাদে সংবাদ সম্মেলন
নোয়াখালীর বেগমগঞ্জে প্রকাশ্যে ব্যবসায়ী’সহ তিনজনকে ছুরিকাঘাত ; প্রতিবাদে সংবাদ সম্মেলন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
South Calcutta Law College Case: খাস কলকাতার কলেজের ক্যাম্পাসে গণধ*র্ষণের অভিযোগ! গ্রেফতার ৩…সন্ধে সাড়ে ৭টা থেকে রাত ১১টা, ওত রাতে কলেজে কী করে? বললেন অধ্যক্ষ
South Calcutta Law College Case: খাস কলকাতার কলেজের ক্যাম্পাসে গণধ*র্ষণের অভিযোগ! গ্রেফতার ৩…সন্ধে সাড়ে ৭টা থেকে রাত ১১টা, ওত রাতে কলেজে কী করে? বললেন অধ্যক্ষ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Ileana D’Cruz Shares An old Pic On Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday: ‘Stay Your Mad Crazy Self’ | Bollywood News
Ileana D’Cruz Shares An old Pic On Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday: ‘Stay Your Mad Crazy Self’ | Bollywood News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Karan Johar Posts Cool Shots from Eid Photoshoot, Varun Dhawan Asks, ‘Have You Joined BTS?’

Karan Johar Posts Cool Shots from Eid Photoshoot, Varun Dhawan Asks, ‘Have You Joined BTS?’

 Ileana D’Cruz Reveals BF Amid Pregnancy; Karan Johar Takes Dig At Katrina’s Merry Christmas Over Yodha Clash

Ileana D’Cruz Reveals BF Amid Pregnancy; Karan Johar Takes Dig At Katrina’s Merry Christmas Over Yodha Clash

 নগদ’ লাভ ক্যালকুলেটরে হিসাব করা যাবে লাভের হিসাব

নগদ’ লাভ ক্যালকুলেটরে হিসাব করা যাবে লাভের হিসাব

 অক্টোবরে ঢাকায় নামবে ১০০ বৈদ্যুতিক গাড়ি

অক্টোবরে ঢাকায় নামবে ১০০ বৈদ্যুতিক গাড়ি

 জামালপুরে সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় নবনির্বাচিত ইউপি সদস্যর মৃত্যু

জামালপুরে সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় নবনির্বাচিত ইউপি সদস্যর মৃত্যু

 ‘যারা ছাত্র-জনতাকে হত্যা করেছে তাদের কোনো ছাড় নেই’

‘যারা ছাত্র-জনতাকে হত্যা করেছে তাদের কোনো ছাড় নেই’

 Rain Alert in West Bengal: বাংলার জেলায় জেলায় বৃষ্টির হানা, ঘূর্ণাবর্তের হানা, শীত যাই যাই করেও যাচ্ছে না, রইল ওয়েদার আপডেট

Rain Alert in West Bengal: বাংলার জেলায় জেলায় বৃষ্টির হানা, ঘূর্ণাবর্তের হানা, শীত যাই যাই করেও যাচ্ছে না, রইল ওয়েদার আপডেট

 ইসি আইন প্রণয়নে রাষ্ট্রপতির ভূমিকা চেয়েছে জাসদ

ইসি আইন প্রণয়নে রাষ্ট্রপতির ভূমিকা চেয়েছে জাসদ

 একনেকে ২৯ হাজার ৩৪৪ কোটি টাকার ১০ প্রকল্প অনুমোদন

একনেকে ২৯ হাজার ৩৪৪ কোটি টাকার ১০ প্রকল্প অনুমোদন

 মির্জা ফখরুলকে তথ্য-প্রমাণ দিয়ে কথা বলার আহ্বান কাদেরের

মির্জা ফখরুলকে তথ্য-প্রমাণ দিয়ে কথা বলার আহ্বান কাদেরের
Advertise here