Imran Khan Opens Up About Girlfriend Lekha Washington: ‘To Be Loved By Someone Truly Heals You’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 15, 2026, 01:03 IST

Actor Imran Khan, who stepped away from films after openly struggling with mental health issues, has shared a deeply personal insight into his journey of healing. In a new interview, Imran revealed that his daughter Imara and his partner Lekha Washington have been “crucial to his healing,” helping him rediscover balance, purpose and emotional stability.

Reflecting on life after his divorce from Avantika Malik in 2019 and finding love again, Imran described the experience as empowering and transformative. Speaking to NDTV, he said, “To be loved by someone truly gives you strength and heals you. To give love truthfully and selflessly to another also is empowering and healing. And I have found this, in between my daughter and my partner Lekha, to give and to receive love. It has been absolutely crucial to my healing and to my own growth and well-being.”

Imran also acknowledged the importance of therapy in his recovery, noting how consistently working on his mental health has brought steady improvement. “The last few years in particular, every year has been better than the last. The last five-six years have been just better and better. And the last couple of years have kind of coincided with me feeling very settled within myself and feeling a desire to work,” he said, indicating a renewed sense of readiness to return to acting.

Fatherhood, Imran added, has been one of the most grounding forces in his life. After Imara’s birth, he chose to step back from professional commitments to be fully present as a parent. “I put her to bed. I would feed her. Even now, I just got back from picking her up from school. So I do all of that stuff. Because it gives me great joy and a sense of purpose and value. And it seems, by and large, to me to be the best use of my time.”

He also spoke about how difficult it is for him to compromise on time spent with his daughter, even for work. “It means that then I would miss a day with her. Basically, it takes a lot to get me to give up on that. Even this past year, while I was making Adhoore Hum, Adhoore Tum, it was about a three-month shoot. And, wherever I could, I would try to adjust my dates and my timings to not miss time with her.”

Previously, Imran had addressed public speculation around his health after paparazzi photos sparked rumors of drug abuse. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “When I was photographed, it sparked a media discussion about my wellbeing, and speculations of drug abuse! I felt deeply ashamed, embarrassed to be seen by anyone in this state. So I retreated further;” before adding, “It’s been an uphill journey, but these days I’m doing better than ever; I exercise with my old friend @tokastraining who puts my health first and only feeds me supplements like walnuts and turmeric… seriously. And while I’m still a tad jealous of those dudes with superhero muscles… I don’t feel bad about myself.”

Imran Khan will next be seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which releases this Friday.

First Published: January 15, 2026, 01:03 IST

