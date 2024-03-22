Imtiaz Ali Says He Will Cast Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra In Jab We Met 2 ‘For Sure’; Deets Inside

Imtiaz Ali recently said that if he hypothetically had to make a sequel of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s film Jab We Met, he would cast Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh. The Imtiaz Ali directorial venture became a huge hit when it was released, praised by fans and critics alike. It went on to become a cult favourite film among fans of the romantic comedy genre. While Imtiaz Ali has denied several times that he will not a sequel of the film, the craze around the film never lets him truly escape the question.

Imtiaz recently told India Today, “When the film was re-released in theatres last year, people really gave a lot of love. I was shooting in Punjab and I would hear that the audiences are dancing in cinema halls etc. For one minute I would have that feeling, I wish I was there. Now it’s been 16 years, and I feel that the film is not mine, it’s the audience’s film and they celebrate it. I look at ‘Jab We Met’ like an old friend rather than my own film now.”

He said, “I wouldn’t want to make a sequel of ‘Jab We Met’ because I feel that it’s complete in itself. I haven’t thought of ever making a sequel to that film.” When asked who he would pick if he had to hypothetically cast someone in the film, he replied, “Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra for sure.”

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Imtiaz said, “It was mandatory for me to cast actors who are singers as well. It was important for them to sing live. This film wouldn’t have been possible without them. It’s not like Diljit didn’t train a lot like Parineeti did but he does live singing and is used to it. They both recorded the songs after singing them live. The reason behind this is that I’ve never had singers singing live during a shot. I thought that in case, the live singing doesn’t work out, we can always use the recorded version and use it as playback like we usually do.”