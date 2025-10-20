In Throwback Pics: Saba Pataudi’s Diwali Celebrations With Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan And Shashi Kapoor | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 20, 2025, 17:50 IST

Saba Pataudi shared that she couldn’t be with her family for this year’s Diwali celebrations.

Saba Pataudi is Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s second child.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Just like millions of people across the country, Saba Pataudi is celebrating Diwali in her own special way this year. Although she couldn’t be home for the festival, which is being celebrated on Monday, October 20, she made sure to keep the festive spirit alive by taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane. To mark the festival of lights this year, she shared a series of pictures from Diwali over the years, featuring the entire Pataudi family.

On her Instagram account, Saba shared a carousel, which began with a sweet moment between her and her mother, Sharmila Tagore. The mother-daughter duo looked radiant as they twinned in white ensembles. While Saba was wearing a beautiful Anarkali suit set, the veteran actress opted for an elegant saree. The next few pictures featured Saba posing alongside her younger sister, Soha Ali Khan.

In another throwback photo, Saba was seen with her brother Saif Ali Khan and his children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. One photo captured the three Khan siblings alongside their mother and Sara and Ibrahim. The blurry picture captured the family’s happiness as they posed for the camera.

Saba Pataudi Posted A Picture With Shashi Kapoor

Adding more star power to the carousel, Kareena Kapoor Khan makes an appearance. Dressed in a red festive attire, she posed alongside Saba, Sara, and Sharmila. All four looked absolutely gorgeous. Saba also shared a rare photo from a past Diwali celebration, featuring her mother Sharmila and the late Shashi Kapoor.

Saba was also seen posing alongside her mother and the late Shashi Kapoor for one Diwali. Through her carousel, she also gave her followers a closer look at all her Diwali outfits from over the years.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Diwali moments. Across the times.. Ma n Me, Diwali. Years ago and last year too. Shashi uncle and us, and occasions celebration n lights (sic).” She also wished her followers on the auspicious occasion, saying, “Wishing everyone a bright n safe life, Happy Diwali! I missed being there this year. Inshallah next.”

What Does Saba Pataudi Do?

Saba Pataudi, the second child of the late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, and sister of popular Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, is a jewellery designer by profession. Unlike the other members of the Pataudi family, Saba has preferred to maintain a low profile, but she actively uses social media platforms, especially Instagram, and frequently treats her followers to unseen photographs of the Pataudi family.

First Published: October 20, 2025, 17:37 IST

News movies bollywood In Throwback Pics: Saba Pataudi’s Diwali Celebrations With Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan And Shashi Kapoor