Ind vs Pak: Virat Kohli Smashes 47th ODI Century, Anushka Sharma Has The Sweetest Reaction; See Here

On Monday, September 11, Virat Kohli clinched the title of the fastest batsman to reach 13,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). This cricketing veteran surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who had set the record back in 2004 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Kohli accomplished this remarkable feat during India’s Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match against Pakistan, which took place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While Sachin achieved this milestone in his 321st innings.

Meanwhile, Kohli smashed his 47th century in ODIs and is just two centuries shy of matching Tendulkar’s record of centuries in the 50-over international cricket format. In the third delivery of the 48th over, Kohli gently played the ball to the off side off Shaheen Shah Afridi, reaching the three-figure mark.

Wife Anushka Sharma took to Instagram, shared a photo of Virat from the ground and wrote, “Super knock, super guy” with a red heart emoji. She also congratulated KL Rahul.

Kohli came to bat after India got off to a great start with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma at the crease. Rohit got out, and then Kohli came in to bat. Shortly after, India lost another wicket when Gill was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s skillful bowling.

Away from the cricket field, Virat Kohli enjoyed his free time with Anushka a month back in Barbados. A photo of their lunch date went viral. In the photo, shared on Instagram, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen seated at a table. It appeared that they were done with their meal and posed with the cafe owner. Anushka looked comfortable in a blue shirt dress while Virat looked dapper in a pair of white floral shorts and a black tee. The photo received love from fans.