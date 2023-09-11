সোমবার , ১১ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৭শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Ind vs Pak: Virat Kohli Smashes 47th ODI Century, Anushka Sharma Has The Sweetest Reaction; See Here

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১১, ২০২৩ ৭:৫৪ অপরাহ্ণ
collage maker 27 may 2023 05 32 pm 9502


Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of most-loved couples.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of most-loved couples.

As Virat Kohli hit his 47th ODI century, wife Anushka Sharma took to social media to cheer for him.

On Monday, September 11, Virat Kohli clinched the title of the fastest batsman to reach 13,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). This cricketing veteran surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who had set the record back in 2004 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Kohli accomplished this remarkable feat during India’s Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match against Pakistan, which took place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While Sachin achieved this milestone in his 321st innings.

Meanwhile, Kohli smashed his 47th century in ODIs and is just two centuries shy of matching Tendulkar’s record of centuries in the 50-over international cricket format. In the third delivery of the 48th over, Kohli gently played the ball to the off side off Shaheen Shah Afridi, reaching the three-figure mark.

Wife Anushka Sharma took to Instagram, shared a photo of Virat from the ground and wrote, “Super knock, super guy” with a red heart emoji. She also congratulated KL Rahul.

anu
Anushka Sharma posted this on Instagram Stories.

Kohli came to bat after India got off to a great start with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma at the crease. Rohit got out, and then Kohli came in to bat. Shortly after, India lost another wicket when Gill was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s skillful bowling.

Away from the cricket field, Virat Kohli enjoyed his free time with Anushka a month back in Barbados. A photo of their lunch date went viral. In the photo, shared on Instagram, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen seated at a table. It appeared that they were done with their meal and posed with the cafe owner. Anushka looked comfortable in a blue shirt dress while Virat looked dapper in a pair of white floral shorts and a black tee. The photo received love from fans.

shreyanka mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, sheRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20230911 WA0007
কয়রায় মিথ্যা সংবাদ পরিবেশনের বিরুদ্ধে নিন্দা ও প্রতিবাদ জানিয়ে সংবাদ সম্মেলন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20230911 WA0006
নাগরপুরে বার্ষিক ক্রীড়া প্রতিযোগিতা ও পুরস্কার বিতরণী অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20230911 WA0005
সাতক্ষীরার কালিগঞ্জে যুবলীগ নেতার উপরে হামলাকারীদের গ্রেপ্তারের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Dengue 04
চট্টগ্রামে ডেঙ্গুতে নারীর মৃত্যু, আক্রান্ত ১৫৯
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
studio project 6 51

Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know About Rasgullas

 kiwi

কিউই খেতে ভালবাসেন ?এখানে আপনার জন্য রইল ৫টি সহজ এবং সুস্বাদু রেসিপি

 IMG 20211230 WA0005

Bible Seminar on “What Jesus Told is Achieved in Today’s World”

 pjimage 14

Running From Delhi to Mumbai was Not Enough for Milind Soman so he Cycled His Way Back

 wm gmkader

‘দেশে সাংবিধানিকভাবে একনায়কতন্ত্র প্রতিষ্ঠা করা হয়েছে’

 wm Election commission BNP 28 July 2022

বিএনপির আয়ের চেয়ে ব্যয় ১ কোটি ১৪ লাখ টাকা বেশি

 1623642544 shutterstock 549598948

His Biggest Hits of All Time

 1628315519 bhai bhai song

The Pride of India Makers for Plagiarising Bhai Bhai Song

 sharad pawar

Not Against JPC on Adani Issue but SC Panel Will Be More Effective: Pawar

 wm nila M

করোনা কেড়ে নিলো ঢাবি শিক্ষার্থীর প্রাণ