India Celebrates Naatu Naatu’s Win At Oscars 2023; Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia To Reunite After 34 Yrs

India is celebrating RRR’s historic win at the Oscars 2023. Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli’s film won the Best Original Song award at the 95th Academy Awards. Music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on stage. Ram Charan and Jr NTR who played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively, expressed their joy at the film’s win. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced online which has left everyone upset. In the clip, Rajamouli can be seen sitting at the end of the hall.

Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala are popularly recognised as Ram and Sita from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. After 34 years, the reel-life couple are all set to reunite for an upcoming project. Recently, Dipika Chikhlia took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets which showed her working with her Ramayan’s co-star. The actors have reportedly reunited for director Pradeep Gupta’s film, Notice. It is a modern-day interpretation of the Ramayana.

Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise just two days after Holi left everyone completely shocked and numb. Days after the actor-director’s death, his nephew has now revealed that Kaushik’s wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika are in ‘bad shape’. Speaking to E-Times, Satish’s nephew Nishant mentioned that the family is yet to the terms of Kaushik’s death. He also shared that the late actor’s ashes have been immersed in Haridwar. Satish Kaushik passed away on Thursday, March 9 at the age of 66.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is going strong at the ticket window since its release. The Luv Ranjan directorial has minted nearly 70 crores on its 5th day and is now eyeing to enter the 100-crore club by the next weekend. The film sees Ranbir Kapoor share the screen with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The movie also starred Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles and marked the debut of comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi.

Days after Karan Kundrra dismissed his and Tejasswi Prakash’s breakup rumours with a witty post, the Naagin 6 actress has also refuted their separation reports now. Recently, Tejasswi took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture of her and Kundrra’s sneakers. In the caption, she tagged the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor and called him ‘My forever’. Tejasswi’s Instagram story has come as a relief for all TejRan fans who were left worried after the breakup rumours made headlines.

