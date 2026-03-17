India to face Pakistan in Hockey World Cup group stage | Hockey News

India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams have learned their group-stage opponents for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup, with both sides placed in Pool D of their respective categories for the tournament to be co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium later this year.The Indian men’s team has been grouped with Pakistan, England and Wales. The draw ceremony took place at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam on Tuesday.The Indian women’s team will face China, England and South Africa in their group. The tournament is scheduled to be held from August 15 to 30.According to the International Hockey Federation, both Indian teams will play their matches in the Netherlands. The full match schedule is expected to be released on Wednesday.Reigning men’s champions Germany, who won their third World Cup title in 2023 in Bhubaneswar by beating Belgium, have been placed in Pool B along with Belgium, France and Malaysia.“The draw was done by hockey legends Naomie van As, Barbara Neelen and Teun de Nooijer, as well as DJ La Fuente, who was announced as Dutch Ambassador for the World Cup during the ceremony,” the FIH said in a release.The Pools:Men:Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia (playing in Belgium)Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa (playing in Belgium)Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales (playing in the Netherlands)Women:Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)Pool B: Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland (playing in Belgium)Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland (playing in Belgium)Pool D: China, England, India, South Africa (playing in the Netherlands).