রবিবার, ১৫ মার্চ ২০২৬, ১২:৪০ অপরাহ্ন
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বাগেরহাটে শ্রমিক লীগের সাবেক নেতাকে গুলি করে হত্যা রাজশাহীতে প্রাইভেট কারে বিপুল পরিমাণ মাদক উদ্ধার India women’s team qualifies for Hockey World Cup despite runners-up finish in qualifiers | Hockey News Golmaal 5 Shoot Begins With Akshay Kumar; Yami Gautam To Perform An Intense Action Scene In Dhurandhar 2? | Bollywood News Anil Kapoor Reveals He Turned Down Cameo In Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘It’s My Loss’ | Bollywood News PAK vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Maaz Sadaqat’s heroics help Pakistan thump Bangladesh, level series 1-1 | Cricket News ছাত্রশক্তি নেতার বাড়িতে অগ্নিকাণ্ডের প্রতিবাদে ঢাবিতে বিক্ষোভ ইরানের হামলার ভয়ে মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের বিভিন্ন ঘাঁটি ছেড়ে পালিয়ে বেড়াচ্ছেন মার্কিন সেনারা Priyadarshan Says He Dislikes Doing Sequels Of His Own Films: ‘It’s A Kind Of Exploitation’ | Bollywood News Sumit Antil leads India’s dominant day at World Para Athletics Grand Prix with javelin gold | Cricket News
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India women’s team qualifies for Hockey World Cup despite runners-up finish in qualifiers | Hockey News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৪ মার্চ, ২০২৬
  • ৫৩ সময় দেখুন
India women’s team qualifies for Hockey World Cup despite runners-up finish in qualifiers | Hockey News


India women’s hockey team (Photo by @TheHockeyIndia)

NEW DELHI: India’s women’s hockey team finished runners-up in the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers after losing 0–2 to England on Saturday. Despite the defeat, India still secured qualification for this year’s Women’s Hockey World Cup. England, ranked sixth in the world, showed their quality by scoring once in the first quarter and again in the third.India actually started the match strongly and created an early opportunity when Navneet Kaur won a penalty corner within the first two minutes. However, the attempt was saved by the England goalkeeper. The Indian side continued to push forward in the opening half and managed several circle penetrations, but they were unable to seriously trouble the opposition goalkeeper.England gradually settled into the game and took the lead in the 13th minute through Grace Balsdon, who successfully converted a penalty corner with a drag-flick. India kept trying to break through the English defence, but England stayed disciplined and organised at the back, maintaining their one-goal lead going into halftime.With the advantage, England controlled possession in the second half and dictated the pace of the match. Their second goal came in the 43rd minute when Elizabeth Neal struck from open play. Her shot took a deflection off an Indian defender before going past goalkeeper Bichu Devi, doubling England’s lead.India kept attacking in the final quarter and even earned a late penalty corner, but they were unable to convert it. England remained confident and avoided sitting back defensively, preventing India from mounting a comeback.Along with champion England and runner-up India, Scotland also qualified for the World Cup after defeating Italy 1–0. The upcoming Women’s Hockey World Cup will be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium from August 14 to 30 alongside the men’s tournament.

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