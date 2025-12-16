Indian Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies In 2025: From Katrina-Vicky To Kiara-Sidharth

Parenthood is always a milestone moment, and in 2025, many Indian celebrities welcomed their little ones. Their announcements lit up social media, with fans showering blessings and excitement. Here’s a detailed look at the stars who stepped into this new chapter of life.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: On November 7, 2025, Bollywood’s power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed a baby boy. Their heartfelt post read: “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” The news was celebrated widely, marking one of the biggest highlights of the year. (Image: Instagram)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra: Another much‑loved couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, became parents to a baby girl on July 15, 2025. Though they kept details private, fans and media rejoiced at the announcement, calling it a beautiful new chapter for the duo. (Image: Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa: On their fourth wedding anniversary, November 15, 2025, actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their first child. The timing made the occasion even more special, with fans celebrating their journey from romance to parenthood. (Image: Instagram)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul: Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul welcomed a baby girl on March 24, 2025. Their announcement was simple yet touching: “Blessed with a baby girl. Our baby girl, our everything.” The couple later revealed her name with a heartfelt message. (Image: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha: The actor and politician welcomed a baby boy on October 19, 2025. Sharing a joint note on Instagram, the couple expressed their joy and gratitude as they embraced parenthood, with fans and well‑wishers flooding them with blessings. (Image: Instagram)

Malvika Raaj and Pranav Baaga: The K3G fame aactress welcomed her first child, a baby girl with husband Pranav Bagga on August 23, 2025. (Image: Instagram)

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan: Arbaaz became a father for the second time as his wife Sshura gave birth to their daughter, Sipaara, on October 5, 2025. (Image: Instagram)

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi: The Telugu stars embraced parenthood with a baby boy on September 9, 2025. (Image: Instagram)

Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak: The Telugu actor and his wife welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May 2025. (Image: Instagram)