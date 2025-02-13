India’s Got Latent: Samay Raina’s Unreleased Episodes May Be Dropped; Jaideep Ahlawat Praises Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 3

Last Updated: February 13, 2025, 22:18 IST

The controversy around India’s Got Latent intensifies as Samay Raina removes all episodes from YouTube, leaving fans uncertain about unreleased content. Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat, fresh from Paatal Lok 2, gears up for The Family Man 3, calling it a privilege and praising its script.

The storm surrounding India’s Got Latent has taken a drastic turn, with host and comedian Samay Raina announcing the removal of all episodes from YouTube. The decision comes in the wake of intense public outrage, legal scrutiny, and even protests after guest Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remarks on the show triggered a nationwide backlash. As legal complaints mount and effigies are burned, fans of the show are left disappointed and wondering about the fate of unreleased episodes featuring high-profile guests.

Jaideep Ahlawat, who impressed audiences in Paatal Lok Season 2, is set to appear in the much-anticipated The Family Man Season 3, led by Manoj Bajpayee. Directed by Raj & DK, the action-thriller is among the most awaited series of the year. The Jewel Thief actor described working on the show as a privilege and praised its script.

Ranveer Allahbadia has landed himself in trouble after making an inappropriate joke on Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. Amid this, an old video of Priyanka Chopra has gone viral in which she is seen schooling Ranveer about the importance of family despite fame. The video is from when Priyanka appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently shared that a renowned director found it incredibly difficult to watch KGF 2. In a conversation with the director, Varma learned that he had to step away multiple times and even practice yoga to get through the film.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are among the most loved celebrity couples in Bollywood. They often express their love for one another in interviews and always ensure to spend quality time together. In a recent chat with Instant Bollywood, Ameesha Patel recalled how once Saif Ali Khan wanted to fly to America to be with Kareena on Valentine’s Day.

