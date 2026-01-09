Inside Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad’s Relationship: Bollywood’s Modern Romance

In early 2022, Bollywood fans were taken by surprise when superstar Hrithik Roshan was spotted hand‑in‑hand with actress‑musician Saba Azad after a quiet dinner in Mumbai. What began as whispers of a new romance soon grew into one of the industry’s most talked‑about relationships. Their pairing felt unconventional to many, Hrithik, the “Greek God” of Bollywood with decades of stardom behind him, and Saba, a free‑spirited indie artist carving her own niche. Yet, together they’ve built a bond that feels refreshingly modern, rooted in creativity, companionship, and openness. (Image: Instagram)

Their love story reportedly began with Hrithik admiring Saba’s work online. Conversations turned into meetings, and soon Saba was seen at Hrithik’s family gatherings, including events where his ex‑wife Sussanne Khan was present, a sign of how seamlessly she was welcomed into his world. The couple didn’t shy away from public appearances, attending weddings, parties, and vacations together, often sharing affectionate glimpses on social media. (Image: Instagram)

Despite facing trolling and commentary about their age difference, Hrithik and Saba remained unfazed. They celebrated anniversaries openly, with Hrithik posting heartfelt notes and candid photos. (Image: Instagram)

In December 2025, he shared shadow images of the two, writing: “Caught some happy shadows dancing next to us. 2025 seems to be ending on a very merry note.” The post reflected the ease and joy that defines their relationship. (Image: Instagram)

Saba Azad is more than Hrithik’s partner; she’s a versatile actress and musician known for films like Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge and her indie music collaborations. Her individuality and artistic spirit complement Hrithik’s larger‑than‑life persona, making them one of Bollywood’s most intriguing couples. (Image: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. The two wed in 2000 and had two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, before amicably divorcing in 2014. Despite their separation, Hrithik and Sussanne remain close friends and co‑parents, often spotted together at family events. (Image: Instagram)