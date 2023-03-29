বুধবার , ২৯ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৫ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Inside Karan Johar’s Magnificient Bachelor Pad Renovated By Gauri Khan!

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৯, ২০২৩ ৯:৪৩ অপরাহ্ণ
karan johar gauri khan


Published By: Bhawna Arya

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 20:48 IST

Gauri Khan designed Karan Johar's bachelor pad.
Karan Johar gives a sneak peek into his bachelor pad renovated by none other than Gauri Khan. Gauri also said that she has designed the house to reflect who Karan is.

Gauri Khan has renovated a bachelor pad for her BFF, filmmaker Karan Johar. With multiple picturesque corners, plush looks, and a classy vibe, Karan’s Mumbai residence saw a completely new look. The filmmaker along with Shah Rukh Khan’s better half gave a tour of the lovely home to the magazine Architectural Digest India. And, now Karan shared a series of pictures giving a sneak peek. In conversation with the magazine, Gauri also talked about her design ethos for the project, which she claimed reflects Karan’s personality.

The very first picture exhibited Karan and Gauri posing stylishly. KJo began the caption by quoting Gauri, who called the home ‘a space that can’t be imitated’. The caption read, “‘This home is bespoke; it’s one of a kind. It is designed to reflect who Karan is: glamorous, fun, and also a little over the top! It’s not a space that can be imitated,’ says interior designer Gauri Khan.” After learning about “Karan’s love for entertaining”, Gauri wished his guests to get comfortable at his house. Therefore, she hoped that his house would serve “a seamless extension of his personality” and aura.

Talking about the interior details, Karan’s entryway carried drama through bright colours and accessories. Clad with “monochrome panda marble” the entryway opens to a “light-filled living room”. Karan’s living room will be illuminated with natural sunlight, thanks to “arched French windows” that face “a serene terrace”. The magazine revealed that the terrace is the filmmaker’s “favourite spot” in the house, which Gauri decorated with tropical plants.

Karan’s powder room was given a makeover with the intention that the glossy surface will reflect the sunlight during the day and the “statement turbine light,” will help it illuminate during the night. Gauri accentuated the powder room with a vanity, featuring marble horse-head detail and “a forest-green wall.” It must be noted that while Gauri utilised the amalgamation of richer and brighter hues for the public spaces in his bachelor pad, she adopted a softer colour palette like beiges and muted metal shade for KJo’s private spaces including his bedroom, bathroom and dressing room. In every part of the house, Gauri, along with the brighter colour shades made sure to include some gold tone, amping up the regal factor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie makes the Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt share the screen space once again. Apart from the two, the movie also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will hit the theatres this year in July.

bhawna
Bhawna Arya

Bhawna Arya, Sub Editor at News18, is a cine buff, a lifestyle and fashion blogger who gets an adrenaline rush by being around calming music and cinemRead More



