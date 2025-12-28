Inside Salman Khan’s 60th Birthday Bash: Lavish Food Menu And Vanity Vans For Guests | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 28, 2025, 08:00 IST

Salman Khan marked his 60th birthday with a grand midnight celebration at his Panvel farmhouse on December 27, hosting close friends, family members and colleagues from the film industry. The event was marked by an elaborate spread, thoughtful arrangements for guests and multiple celebrations through the night and early morning.

According to a source of Hindustan Times present at the party, special attention was given to the food served at the gathering. “Salman had an elaborate food menu for the guests. Koti kebabs, dahi kebabs, aloo tikki broccoli kebabs were served in vegetarian starters while there were five varieties of non-vegetarian kebabs in the menu. In vegetarian main course, there were several types of assorted breads, two types of daal, paneer gravy and rice.”

Desserts were equally extensive. “For desserts, gajar ka halwa, gulab jamuns, rabri, ice creams and malai dessert were served. There was also a counter of a popular Paris dessert brand stationed there. The menu included pastries, assorted macarons pyramids, almond Bostock and French toast – classic and tiramisu,” the source added.

The arrangements went beyond food. “Salman had also called for vanity vans for every single actor, who stayed back overnight at the birthday party at his farm. A lot of his friends from the fraternity had left thw farm around 6-7am on December 27. The actor also had a sundowner on Saturday afternoon that was attended by his close friends and family,” the source further stated. “For the decor, the farm was decorated with white roses all over. The DJ played ‘subah hone naa de’ song on loop.”

For the occasion, Salman opted for a relaxed look, wearing a black T-shirt with blue denim jeans and keeping a clean-shaven appearance. Apart from celebrating with his guests, the actor also stepped out to cut his birthday cake with the paparazzi stationed outside the farmhouse. He was seen distributing cake slices to photographers and posing for pictures.

Several well-known names attended the celebration, including Maniesh Paul, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Mika Singh, Sangeeta Bijlani and Bina Kak. Members of Salman’s family, including nephews and nieces Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan and Alizeh Agnihotri, were also present.

The celebrations extended beyond the farmhouse. As the clock struck midnight, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai was illuminated with a message that read, “Happy 60th Birthday, Salman Khan.” The display drew attention from late-night commuters, with photos and videos quickly circulating on social media.

Meanwhile, anticipation is building around Salman’s upcoming project Battle Of Galwan. A source quoted by Bollywood Hungama said the teaser is likely to be released on December 27. “The team feels December 27 is the perfect moment to unveil the teaser. It will introduce audiences to the world of Battle of Galwan and give a sense of the film’s scale, intensity, and visual grandeur,” the source said. An official confirmation is still awaited.

On the professional front, Salman recently made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web series The Ba**ds of Bollywood. He was last seen on the big screen in Sikandar, released in March, which also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Smita Patil, Anjini Dhawan, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna and Sanjay Kapoor.

