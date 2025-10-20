Inside Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali Celebration With Husband Anand Ahuja: ‘Our Hearts Are Glowing A Little Brighter’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 20, 2025, 18:49 IST

Diwali has always been a grand affair in the Kapoor household. This year, Sonam Kapoor marked the festival of lights with devotion and togetherness. The actress treated fans to glimpses from their Dhanteras Puja ceremony on October 18.

The heartwarming post also featured her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, and their three-year-old son, Vayu. Sonam’s post comes amid rumours that the actress is expecting her second baby.

Inside Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali Celebration With Family

Sonam Kapoor shared a video featuring several pictures from their Goddess Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras. In the pictures, she exuded festive glam in a breathtaking ethnic outfit, accessorised with jaw-dropping jewellery. Her husband and son complemented her in off-white kurtas.

The pictures captured the trio performing puja rituals along with some heartfelt candid moments. The Raanjhanaa actor captioned the post, “Our hearts (and home) are glowing a little brighter this Diwali. From our little family to yours — wishing you love, laughter & light. Anand, Sonam & Vayu.”

Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Diwali Outside Mumbai

In an interview with Times Of India, she shared, ““Due to the firecrackers and the amount of pollution that’s increased in Mumbai, we decided to do our Dhanteras puja here and then head out of town. Usually, we love celebrating in Mumbai, but since my son Vayu is still so young (three years old), we’re really concerned about the pollution levels.” While she won’t be in the city for Diwali, she still misses many aspects of the festival here. “I do miss our Diwali parties. We used to celebrate a lot and that’s something I genuinely miss.”

Speaking about introducing Diwali and its traditions to her son Vayu, she shared, “I’ve been telling him why we celebrate Diwali and I try to make it fun and explain what festivals are all about. When we were kids, we heard these stories, but we didn’t always talk about their meaning. With Vayu, I explain everything — not just about Diwali, but other festivals like Eid and Christmas, too. I want him to understand India’s diverse culture and why we celebrate what we do.”

Sonam Kapoor’s Workfront

On the Work front, Sonam has impressed audiences with her critically acclaimed performances in films like Neerja, Raanjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding, and Delhi 6. Following the birth of her son, she took a hiatus from Bollywood to dedicate time to her family.

She was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind, directed by Shome Makhija. The film also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

