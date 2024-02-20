‘Irritated’ Ranbir Kapoor Screams at an Awards Show; Conman Sukesh Sends Love Letter To Jacqueline Fernandez

Ranbir Kapoor channelled his inner ‘Animal’ at a recent awards show. The actor, who is nominated in the Best Category at several awards show including News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024, was seen attending an awards show in Gujarat. The ceremony was hosted by Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana. A video from the awards show was shared on social media which showed Ranbir seated in the audience while Karan and Ayushmann hosted.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in a Delhi Jail, has been accused of impersonating top government officials in order to extort about Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, who is the former owner of pharma major Ranbaxy. The alleged con-man never fails to hog the headlines whenever he writes a letter for Jacqueline Fernandez, who was rumoured to be his girlfriend. In his special Valentine’s Day letter, Sukesh not only dedicated a song for Jacqueline but also claimed that a ‘gold-digger’ had tried to instigate him against Jacqueline.

Tamil superstar Dhanush recently announced his 50th film. Titled Raayan, the film is being produced by Kalanithi Maran and will be bankrolled under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film is being directed by Dhanush himself. The makers dropped the first glimpse of the film with an intriguing poster. The poster also revealed the first look of the superstar. Sharing the same on his Instagram handle, Dhanush wrote, ‘RAAYAN’ in the caption. In the poster, Dhanush looked intense as he stood, dressed in an apron.

It was truly a moment of pride for India as Deepika Padukone attended the BAFTA 2024 Awards as a presenter. The actress, who was the only Bollywood actress present at the ceremony, presented the award for the Film Not in English Language Award category. Deepika walked on stage wearing a golden saree, by Sabyasachi, and with ample grace presented the award.

Days after Poonam Pandey faked her own death, the actress took to her social media handle to pen a cryptic post. Now, following up on the same, she made shocking allegations. The actress claimed that the stakeholders associated with the fake death stunt have sent legal notices to her team. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, ‘So now that I said truth shall be revealed, the stakeholders have got the shivers. And sent us a legal notice.’ She also added the praying hands emoji in the caption. Have a look at the same.

