মঙ্গলবার , ২০ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৭ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Irritated’ Ranbir Kapoor Screams at an Awards Show; Conman Sukesh Sends Love Letter To Jacqueline Fernandez

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০, ২০২৪ ৩:১৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 2024 02 19t220601.906 2024 02 51b71e6a7c8b471617ba31427337efca


Last Updated: February 19, 2024, 22:07 IST

From Ranbir Kapoor screaming at an award show to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writing a love letter to Jacqueline Fernandez here are the biggest headlines of the day.

Ranbir Kapoor channelled his inner ‘Animal’ at a recent awards show. The actor, who is nominated in the Best Category at several awards show including News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024, was seen attending an awards show in Gujarat. The ceremony was hosted by Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana. A video from the awards show was shared on social media which showed Ranbir seated in the audience while Karan and Ayushmann hosted.

For More: ‘Irritated’ Ranbir Kapoor Screams at an Awards Show, Karan Johar In Shock; Video Goes Viral

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in a Delhi Jail, has been accused of impersonating top government officials in order to extort about Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, who is the former owner of pharma major Ranbaxy. The alleged con-man never fails to hog the headlines whenever he writes a letter for Jacqueline Fernandez, who was rumoured to be his girlfriend. In his special Valentine’s Day letter, Sukesh not only dedicated a song for Jacqueline but also claimed that a ‘gold-digger’ had tried to instigate him against Jacqueline.

For More: Conman Sukesh Targets a ‘Gold Digger’ In Love Letter for Jacqueline: ‘During This Bad Phase You Tried…’

Tamil superstar Dhanush recently announced his 50th film. Titled Raayan, the film is being produced by Kalanithi Maran and will be bankrolled under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film is being directed by Dhanush himself. The makers dropped the first glimpse of the film with an intriguing poster. The poster also revealed the first look of the superstar. Sharing the same on his Instagram handle, Dhanush wrote, ‘RAAYAN’ in the caption. In the poster, Dhanush looked intense as he stood, dressed in an apron.

For More: Raayan: Dhanush’s Intense First Look From His Upcoming Revenge Drama Goes Viral, See Poster

It was truly a moment of pride for India as Deepika Padukone attended the BAFTA 2024 Awards as a presenter. The actress, who was the only Bollywood actress present at the ceremony, presented the award for the Film Not in English Language Award category. Deepika walked on stage wearing a golden saree, by Sabyasachi, and with ample grace presented the award.

For More: Deepika Padukone Makes India Proud at BAFTA, Wears Saree and Presents Film Not in English Award | Watch

Days after Poonam Pandey faked her own death, the actress took to her social media handle to pen a cryptic post. Now, following up on the same, she made shocking allegations. The actress claimed that the stakeholders associated with the fake death stunt have sent legal notices to her team. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, ‘So now that I said truth shall be revealed, the stakeholders have got the shivers. And sent us a legal notice.’ She also added the praying hands emoji in the caption. Have a look at the same.

For More: Poonam Pandey Makes BIG Allegation, Claims Stakeholders In Fake Death Stunt Got ‘Shivers’: ‘Sent Us…’

aditi mugshot 2023 11 5ad98019419997fb0d1c418cfd0217d4 scaled
Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories beRead More



