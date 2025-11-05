Is Bigg Boss 19 Getting A One-Month Extension? What We Know | Television News

Last Updated: November 05, 2025, 17:16 IST

Given the growing popularity of Bigg Boss 19, the show will reportedly get 3-4 weeks of extension.

Bigg Boss 19 finale was originally scheduled in the first week of December. (Photo Source: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 19 continues to keep the audience hooked with its intense drama, fights, and entertaining challenges. Since the premiere, the reality show has maintained strong viewership and impressive TRP ratings.

As the reality show inches closer to its grand finale, reports started circulating that Bigg Boss 19 is likely to be extended.

Is Bigg Boss 19 Getting an Extension?

As per Bigg Boss Khabari reports, the reality show is likely to get an extension of three to four weeks. While there has been no official announcement so far, reports suggest that the move is being discussed due to the growing popularity of the season.

Earlier reports claimed Bigg Boss 19 would conclude on December 7. However, if the makers extend the show, the finale will be postponed by almost a month. As per India Forums, another wildcard entry may take place in the coming weeks. After Malti Chahar, actor Arbaz Patel is reportedly being considered for the next wild card entry. With the possible extension and a wildcard entry, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to provide the audience with more unexpected twists and drama.

What is Happening in Bigg Boss 19?

Following some shocking evictions, the reality show witnessed intense fights and changing dynamics among the contestants. The latest promo focused on the growing distance between Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal.

The new promo featured Amaal Mallik confronting Tanya Mittal for her alleged dishonesty. In the clip, Amaal was heard saying, “I don’t think you are a good and honest person. The propaganda you’ve spread about truth and goodness – I think that’s a lie.” He further added, “I don’t know if you’ve been pretending just to maintain a good friendship with me. Bluffing so much, at least take a stand.”

In response, Tanya emotionally stated, “You are seeing it right, right? You never felt it was true.” To which Amaal replied, “I am seeing it right.” The intense exchange left Tanya teary-eyed. She was later seen opening up about her feelings to fellow contestant Farrhana Bhatt.

Who Are The Nominated Contestants of This Week?

This week, the nominated contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Pranit More was evicted from the show due to health concerns.

