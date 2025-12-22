Is Dhurandhar’s Danish Pandor Dating Aahana Kumra? Her Post On ‘Danny Boy’ Sparks Buzz | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 22, 2025, 18:54 IST

Aahana Kumra wrote a long, heartwarming birthday note celebrating Danish Pandor and his success in Dhurandhar.

While Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna have been receiving widespread praise for their power-packed performances in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, the film’s world wouldn’t be complete without its ensemble cast.

Among the standout performers is Danish Pandor, who played Uzair Baloch, the cousin of Rahman Dakait. Today is a special day for the actor as it’s his birthday, and he has been receiving an outpouring of love and warm wishes from family, friends, and fans. However, the sweetest birthday message came from Aahana S Kumra, and the post has sparked strong dating rumours between the actors.

Danish Pandor’s Rumoured Girlfriend Share Unseen Pictures On His Birthday

Taking to Instagram, Aahana shared a series of rare and unseen pictures of her and Danish. Along with the beautiful photos, she wrote a long, heartwarming note celebrating him and his success in Dhurandhar.

She wrote, “To the kindest boy I know! Happy happy to you DP! I hope and pray you get everything your heart desires!,” accompanied by several celebratory emojis, including cracker, evil eyes, red hearts and ohers.

She added, “May life always be kind to you and bring you all the love, success, and happiness that you deserve! Wishing you the best always! To forever. Have a Dhu-Ran-Dan year Danny boy!!

How Danish Pandor Is Celebrating His Birthday?

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Danish spoke about his Dhurandhar experience and why this birthday feels special to him. When asked how he is spending the day, he said, “Yes, the success of Dhurandhar has changed everything. So it is a special birthday. For me, spending the day with my family is the best way to celebrate, and that’s exactly what I’m doing. Ideally, I’d have liked to be working on this day. Last year, I was shooting for Dhurandhar on my birthday.

Danish Pandor on His Role Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar

When asked how he landed this pivotal role, he said, “I am extremely grateful to (casting director) Mukesh Chhabra, Mukesh Bhai, who actually took my audition for this part and forwarded it to Aditya sir and then I’m extremely grateful to Aditya sir for believing in me and giving me the space to perform for this beautiful role. It is very important that your director and your casting director trusts you.”

Asked how he is dealing with the sudden surge of success, the actor said, “I’m feeling very blessed. I’m extremely grateful to the people who are showering so much of love and affection to the movie and my performance as well. I am just taking it as it comes. It’s like, you know like the fruits of hard work. I mean being in the film industry, just trying to make a mark since fifteen years and one and a half years of journey for this beautiful project. Sir, it feels surreal to be really honest. I don’t forget the fact that this is one stepping stone.”

Dhurandhar’s Success

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar has been breaking all the records at the box office. The spy action thriller has collected Rs 517 crore net in its first 16 days in theatres. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 38.5 crore net on Sunday, pushing its domestic total to Rs 555.72 crore. With an overseas gross of $18 million, Dhurandhar has crossed Rs 750 crore worldwide as of Friday and is on track to enter the Rs 800-crore club today.

