Is Jana Nayagan A Remake Of Bhagavanth Kesari? Director H. Vinoth Responds | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: January 02, 2026, 19:20 IST

In a recent interview, the director spoke about his experience working with Thalapathy Vijay, how Jana Nayagan came together, and addressed whether the film is a remake or not.

Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Thalapathy Vijay’s films are usually box-office blockbusters, and fans go gaga over them. This time, excitement is even higher, not just because it’s a Vijay film, but because Jana Nayagan marks his farewell to cinema.

Set to hit theatres on January 9, this will be Vijay’s final film before he dives fully into politics. In an exclusive interview with Cinema Vikatan, director H. Vinoth shared intriguing details about the movie.

Vinoth Opens Up On Making Jana Nayagan And Collaborating With Vijay

Director H. Vinoth revealed that Jana Nayagan had a 100-day shooting schedule, with Vijay being on set for 84 of those days. He described the experience as watching 84 Vijay films back-to-back, praising the superstar not just for his acting but also for his deep understanding of filmmaking.

On how the project came together, Vinoth explained that the idea emerged during discussions with producer Sudhan of Passion Studios and his friend Santosh, who were looking for a story for Vijay’s final film. Vinoth immediately contacted Vijay’s manager, Jagadish, and after narrating the story to Vijay, the actor loved it, giving the project the green light. Talking about the film’s title, Vinoth added that its significance will only become clear after watching the movie, joking that he could reveal more about the film’s plot for Rs 500 crore.

Is Jana Nayagan A Remake? Director Reveals

Addressing speculation that Jana Nayagan might be a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, Vinoth assured audiences not to worry. He explained that whether the story borrows a few scenes, is partially inspired, or even just one scene overlaps, it doesn’t diminish the film’s uniqueness. Emphasising that this is a Thalapathy Vijay film, he added that viewers will understand the film’s essence once they watch it. While teasers, trailers, and songs will continue to be released, he avoided confirming or denying the remake claims for now.

Whether Jana Nayagan is a remake or not will only be revealed on January 9, but fans don’t need that to be excited. This is superstar Vijay’s final film, and for many, it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see him on the big screen one last time, marking the end of an era that fans will remember forever.

First Published: January 02, 2026, 18:49 IST