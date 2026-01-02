Is Stranger Things Spin Off In Works? Duffer Brothers Reveal Details | Web-series News

Last Updated: January 02, 2026, 17:25 IST

The Duffer Brothers revealed they want to explore new characters and mythology but are still interested in telling a story in the spirit of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things Season 5 Finale premiered on Netflix on January 1. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As Stranger Things has finally concluded its final chapter, fans are left with one question – will there be a season 6? Although the creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have repeatedly clarified the story of Stranger Things was meant to end in Season 5, they did not deny the possibility of a spin-off.

Following the premiere of the final episode, the Duffer Brothers sat for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and talked about their plans for a possible spin-off.

Will There Be A Spin-Off?

Sharing thoughts on a potential spin-off, Matt Duffer shared, “I guess a sequel could be about a midlife crisis. I don’t know how that would read as anything but a gross cash grab to me. I wish I could talk a little bit more about the spinoff, but I’m not allowed to yet.”

Matt further added that he and Ross are “really excited about exploring new characters and a new mythology but are still very much interested in telling a story in the spirit of Stranger Things.”

Addressing the reception on the final episode, Ross Duffer added, “We’re feeling really good. We’ve done premieres, but of course that’s not filled with just fans of the show. So to see them respond the way they did was such a great ending to the story for us.”

The Duffer Brothers Comment on Eleven’s Fate

When asked about their thoughts on Eleven’s ultimate sacrifice at the end of the show, Matt shared, “We came up with Eleven 10 years ago; we’ve been working with Millie for 10 years. So we’re very protective of her.”

He continued, “It was really hard. I know we get hit for not killing more people, but Ross and I love these characters and these actors so much. It just felt like such a courageous and brave thing for her to do.”

Both Matt and Ross refused to comment on whether they believe Eleven is still out there somewhere because it would take away from the mystery of it. “The characters don’t know because they can’t know, and the audience can’t know because then it puts Eleven in danger, and her sacrifice was for nothing. So there’s a point in not knowing,” Matt stated. The Stranger Things Season 5 finale episode premiered on January 1 on Netflix.

