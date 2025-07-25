Is Taylor Swift Engaged? Fans Spot Her Flaunting Ring On Travis Kelce’s Phone Wallpaper | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 25, 2025, 23:18 IST

Taylor Swift fans think she’s engaged after spotting a ring on Kelce’s phone wallpaper in his new Instagram dump.

Taylor Swift fans speculate engagement after spotting a ring in Kelce’s new phone wallpaper.

Is Taylor Swift engaged? That’s the burning question Swifties are asking after eagle-eyed fans spotted something very interesting in Travis Kelce’s latest Instagram post. The NFL star shared a photo dump on July 24, and while the loved-up pics of him and Taylor were sweet, one image in particular has everyone talking.

In one photo taken at a restaurant, both Swift and Kelce’s phones are visible on the table and their lock screens feature never-before-seen pictures of them together. But what truly set off engagement rumours was the wallpaper on Kelce’s phone, which appears to show Taylor flashing a ring on her left hand.

Swifties were quick to connect the dots, wondering if the couple had secretly gotten engaged. “That looks like an engagement ring,” one user wrote on Reddit. “Did we just soft-launch an engagement?” another chimed in.

While fans were buzzing, others noted the image on Kelce’s phone seems to be from Swift’s July 6 Eras Tour stop in Amsterdam, which Kelce attended. In the snap, Swift is seen in a bodysuit, while Kelce is in a white top—matching paparazzi photos from the concert night. Whether the ring is a prop, a trick of the light, or a real diamond sparkler remains unclear.

The photo dump was the first time Kelce posted Taylor on his grid since the two began dating in September 2023. From snowy cuddles and boat rides to matching hats that read “Captain” and “First Mate,” the photos gave a rare peek into their off-season adventures—Lake Como, Montana, and even an ice rink moment made the cut.

Kelce captioned the post: “Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯.”

Fans also spotted Swift’s friend Este Haim and Kelce’s close pal Ross Travis tagged in the photos. One cave snap, a snow-filled group cuddle, and Swift lifting her arms gleefully in the snow added to the montage’s cozy, couple-goals vibe.

While there’s no official confirmation of an engagement yet, the buzz is louder than ever. Until Taylor or Travis confirm anything, fans will keep sleuthing and speculating.

Shrishti Negi Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

Check latest Bollywood news updates, events and award shows, upcoming hindi movies releases, exclusive interviews, box office collections, reviews, trailers, and more! Download the News18 App

view comments

Location : Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published:

News movies » bollywood Is Taylor Swift Engaged? Fans Spot Her Flaunting Ring On Travis Kelce’s Phone Wallpaper