Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Divorce With Sangeetha Delayed To June 15, 2026? Here’s What We Know | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: April 20, 2026, 22:00 IST

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam’s divorce hearing may be postponed to June 15, 2026. Here’s the latest update.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam’s divorce hearing is reportedly postponed to June 15, 2026.

Thalapathy Vijay and his estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam are currently in the midst of divorce proceedings, with a fresh update now indicating a delay in the case.

Divorce Hearing Postponed to June 2026

After nearly 27 years of marriage, the couple is set to part ways, but their legal proceedings have hit another pause. According to recent reports, the divorce hearing, which was earlier scheduled for April 20, has now been postponed to June 15, 2026.

Sangeetha had reportedly initiated the divorce in late 2025, formally beginning the process to dissolve their long-standing marriage, which began in August 1999.

Allegations and Legal Developments

This marks the second time the hearing has been deferred. As per multiple reports, Sangeetha has alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with an actress and had distanced himself from his family.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Vijay’s legal team requested permission for him to attend the hearing via video conferencing, a request that has been approved. Sangeetha is also expected to join the proceedings virtually.

Vijay Reacts to Rumours

Amid the ongoing developments, Vijay recently addressed the situation during a public event in Nellai, Tamil Nadu. Without directly naming anyone, he spoke about rumours being circulated around him.

“Certain people are thinking about what to do next to me, and they have tried to use some people around me. They waited after all these years, they have spread a rumor, which all of you clearly know about,” he said.

The actor further added, “No matter how many trials and pains you put me through, you cannot separate me from my people,” emphasising that the speculation has not impacted his bond with his audience.

While the legal battle continues, all eyes are now on the next hearing scheduled for June 15, which could mark a significant step in the high-profile separation.

Handpicked stories, in your inbox A newsletter with the best of our journalism submit

First Published: April 20, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies tamil-cinema Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Divorce With Sangeetha Delayed To June 15, 2026? Here’s What We Know