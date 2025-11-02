‘Is There A Word Beyond Blockbuster?’: Karan Johar Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan’s King Title Reveal | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 02, 2025, 12:47 IST

Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and others are blown away by Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ title reveal teaser, which was unveiled on his 60th birthday!

Karan Johar is mighty impressed with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ title reveal

Fans had been waiting with bated breaths for any update about Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s upcoming action film ‘King’, directed by Siddharth Anand. Now, on the occasion of SRK’s 60th birthday, the makers revealed the title of their film, ‘King’ in a grand style, by dropping an action-packed glimpse. The teaser left Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu, and others mighty impressed. KJo called it a ‘Juggernaut’, saying that Shah Rukh Khan is all set to rule the big screens, Bipasha called it a ‘fab’ teaser, and stated that a ‘blockbuster’ is loading!

Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu React To Shah Rukh Khan’s King Title Reveal

On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, director Siddharth Anand unveiled the title reveal video of their much-awaited film KING, showcasing SRK’s look from the film that marks their second collaboration after Pathaan. Soon after it was released, Karan Johar re-shared it on his Instagram stories. Expressing his excitement, he wrote, “Is there a word that means “BEYOND BLOCKBUSTER”?? Let’s just settle for JUGGERNAUT!!! This KING is going to RULE!!!”

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu wrote, “Wow!!!! Happy birthday @srk Justtttt Fabbbb (clapping emojis) Blockbuster loading.” She also tagged Suhana Khan, director Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand. Meanwhile, Seema Sajdeh reacted to the teaser and commented, “Superb,” while Sophie Choudry wrote, “Oufffffffff KING,” along with fire emojis.

About King Title Reveal

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, ‘KING’ is set to release in 2026 and promises to be a new SRK experience, with Shah Rukh Khan presented like never before – it is sure to thrill fans across the globe.

The film is a slick, high-octane action entertainer that redefines style, charisma, and thrills — and is set to be Siddharth Anand’s massiest film yet, taking his signature action storytelling to a whole new dimension.

The ‘KING’ title reveal is a celebration of Shah Rukh Khan’s unmatched legacy — a true fan service by director Siddharth Anand. Unveiled by him as a birthday gift to SRK fans, we see a man unanimously known as King Khan take on the title role with merciless intensity. A man whose name inspires not just fear, but terror across continents as he says, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam” — ‘KING’. His unique silver-haired look, signature ear accessories, and stylish persona are unlike anything fans have witnessed before.

King Cast

King marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. As per reports, King sees SRK as a seasoned assassin operating within the dark underworld, while Suhana plays his protégé, training for dangerous missions. The ensemble cast includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal.

First Published: November 02, 2025, 12:47 IST