Isha Ambani Cries Watching Kal Ho Naa Ho, Says She’s a ‘Die Hard Karan Johar Fan’: ‘It’s the Holy…’

Isha Ambani is like most of us, she also cries watching some of Karan Johar’s best films. She confessed she tears up while watching his three iconic films — Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003). She added she is a fan of Karan Johar and the films made under his production house, Dharma Productions.

In an interview with Vogue India, Isha was asked to list a few films that never fail to make her cry. She confessed, “It’s the holy trinity of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… and Kal Ho Naa Ho.” When she was asked what are her go-to Karaoke songs, Isha admitted, “I’m a die-hard Karan and Dharma fan so I will sing any of his songs at the top of my voice (laughs).”

Meanwhile, Isha is busy with the preparation of her brother, Anant Ambani’s wedding. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani and chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, will tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12. Several Bollywood stars have been invited to the wedding ceremony.

Ahead of the wedding celebrations, Isha was seen with her mother Nita Ambani and sister-in-law Shloka Ambani, along with other Ambani family members, at a grand mass wedding ceremony organised by the family.

The Ambani family hosted a massive wedding ceremony for 50 underprivileged couples from Palghar as part of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. The function was held at the Reliance Corporate Park and was attended by around 800 people representing families of the couples. Starting with this function, the family pledged to continue supporting hundreds more of such weddings across the country during the upcoming wedding seasons.