Ishaan Khatter On Reunion With Janhvi Kapoor; Zareen Khan SLAMS Troll Saying ‘Shaadi Kar Lo’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 26, 2025, 22:00 IST

Ishaan & Janhvi reunite after 7 years for Homebound. Meanwhile, Zareen Khan shuts down ageist trolls with a savage reply on why marriage isn’t the answer to everything.

Ishaan Khatter & Janhvi Kapoor reunite after 7 years for Homebound. Zareen Khan shuts down ageist troll with a witty reply: “Is marriage the solution to everything?”

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, who made their Bollywood debut together in Dhadak back in 2018, have reunited after seven years for their upcoming film Homebound. The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial had its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025 in May and is also set to be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

For More: Ishaan Khatter Opens Up About Reunion With Janhvi Kapoor: ‘We Could Lean Onto Each Other…’

Actress Zareen Khan recently shared a video on Instagram, responding to an ageist troll who left a comment on her post saying, ‘Shaadi kar lo, buddhi ho rahi ho (Get married, you’re getting old).’ The actress had a savage and witty reply! She questioned the bizarre logic behind marriage being presented as the ultimate solution to every problem in life. Mocking the troll, Zareen Khan sarcastically questioned whether getting married would somehow make her younger. She then criticized society’s obsession with marriage. Zareen pointed out how, especially for women, independence is often seen as a threat, and the go-to solution from families is to get the girl married.

For More: Zareen Khan SLAMS Troll Saying ‘Shaadi Kar Lo, Buddhi Ho Rahi Ho’: ‘Fir Se Jawan…’ | WATCH

Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, apart from her films, is also known for her terrific fashion sense. From bikinis to sarees, the actor knows her style game rather well. On Saturday, she served vintage glam by posting her monochrome photos in a saree. She also flaunted the Ye Maaya Chesave (YMC) tattoo inked on her back, which commemorates her 2010 debut film co-starring her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya.

For More: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Oozes Vintage Glam In Saree; Shows Off ‘YMC’ Tattoo In Deep-Cut Blouse

Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin have been together for a few years now, having started dating after Bigg Boss season 14. Their fans adore their frequent displays of affection on social media. In a recent interview, Aly was asked whether he and Jasmine Bhasin plan to get married. He mentioned that there are no current plans, leaving it up to fate.

For More: Aly Goni On His Marriage Plans With Jasmine Bhasin: ‘Bhagwaan Ki Marzi…’

Delhi Crime actress Shefali Shah is quite active on social media and enjoys sharing her thoughts, musings, and opinions on Instagram. In her latest post, she shared a photo of herself on a flight along with a lengthy caption expressing her deep love for flying. She wrote that even after years of travel, she enjoys every step of the journey, including checking in, browsing shops, watching the plane take off. She admitted that the ongoing ‘bizarre aviation pandemic’ made her look back and reflect on the experience of travel. She mentioned that despite countless flights, it had never crossed her mind that any one of them could be her last. She said that she isn’t naïve or taking life for granted, but is rather grateful for being safe and truly prays for the safety of every passenger flying anywhere in the world.

For More: Shefali Shah On Flying Amid ‘Bizarre Aviation Pandemic’: ‘Even Now I Feel Butterflies…’

Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

Check latest Bollywood news updates, events and award shows, upcoming hindi movies releases, exclusive interviews, box office collections, reviews, trailers, and more! Download the News18 App

view comments

First Published:

News movies » bollywood Ishaan Khatter On Reunion With Janhvi Kapoor; Zareen Khan SLAMS Troll Saying ‘Shaadi Kar Lo’