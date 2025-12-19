শনিবার, ২০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৩১ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Ishaan Khatter Warns Against Overexposure: ‘You Run A Hazard As An Actor’ | Bollywood News

  শনিবার, ২০ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Ishaan Khatter opens up on overexposure, social media boundaries and choosing meaningful cinema as Homebound becomes India’s Oscars 2026 entry.

Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Homebound. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ishaan Khatter may not be as prolific as many of his contemporaries, but the actor has steadily built a reputation for choosing substance over numbers. With Homebound emerging as India’s official entry to the Oscars 2026 in the International Feature Film category, Ishaan once again finds himself at the centre of critical acclaim. Headlining the film alongside Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan’s performance has been widely praised, reinforcing his belief that quality will always outweigh quantity.

During Zoom’s Best Performances Male 2025 roundtable, Ishaan candidly addressed whether he fears being overexposed in today’s media-saturated world. Acknowledging the pressures that come with constant visibility, the actor said that while overexposure is a reality, it is equally important for actors to set personal limits.

Talking to Zoom, Ishaan said, “In a media-heavy world, Dilip Sahab has been talking about this since the 70s that overexpose karke you run a hazard as an actor. We’re living in a very overexposed world. There has to be a line you need to make for yourself. Agar sabki sunte jayenge, you look back 10 years down the line to see maine voh kiya hi nahi joh mujhe karna tha (When you look back 10 years down the line, you will notice how people’s opinions drove your career and that’s not where you wanted to be). Vahi karta reh gaya joh sab mujhe keh rahe the. (I would end up doing what others said.)”

‘It Is a Personal Choice’: Ishaan on Social Media and Living Fully

The actor further stressed that social media exposure should not be dictated by trends or external expectations. Reflecting on how rapidly the world has changed post-pandemic, Ishaan pointed out that artists must consciously decide what they want to prioritise.

He added, “Everyone has some value to give and it is a changing world, and we are coming to terms with it. Two to three years of COVID felt like the world had flipped a decade. It is a personal choice how much you wish to expose and what your priority is. I like to do one thing at a time and immerse in that experience. When I have work, I will focus on that. In my free time, I can do this. After all, I have to earn a livelihood. I have to live this life. If we stop living that way, from where do we get those experiences?”

Homebound’s Oscars shortlist has further validated Ishaan’s careful approach to his career. While the final nominations are yet to be announced, the film’s recognition has already marked a significant milestone for Indian cinema and for an actor who continues to let his work speak louder than visibility.

December 20, 2025, 02:53 IST

