Ishita Dutta Flaunts Baby Bump With Vasal Sheth In Viral Paternity Photoshoot Clip, Watch Here

ishita dutt maternity photoshoot


Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth look adorable in a new video from their paternity photoshoot.
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth look adorable in a new video from their paternity photoshoot.

Ishita Dutta dropped a new video with Vatsal Sheth from their adorable paternity photoshoot.

Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta is expecting her first child with actor-husband Vatsal Sheth. The actress who made her television debut in 2013 with a Star Plus soap opera titled Ek Ghar Banaunga as Poonam then later forayed into Bollywood with Drishyam is excited to embrace motherhood. Ishita recently did a paternity photoshoot with Vatsal. Now a new video from the same has gone viral on social media.

On Friday, Ishita took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable video that captured the soon-to-be parents posing lovingly with each other. The actress was dressed in a stunning high-slit sleeveless peach and white gown and matching earrings. On the other hand, Vatsal rocked a white shirt, peach jacket, pants and brown shoes. The clip also showed Vatsal placing his hands on Ishita’s stomach and planting a kiss on her forehead. The post’s caption read, “No words to express this feeling (red heart emojis). Thank you @littletoesbymuskan for capturing these moments.”

Several celebs and fans swarmed the comment section with compliments. Actor Tanvi Thakker wrote, “Omgg this is gorgeous!” One of the fans wrote, “Omg Cutest(with heart eye emojis)”. Another one commented, “Magnifique”. Someone else said, “Sending love love love!!!” A fan also stated, “Cutest couple ever! Congrats!!”

Last month, Ishita shared how she has decided not to work in her third trimester and mentioned that she will rather stay at home and ‘wait for the baby’.

Ishita Dutt also talked about how everyone in the family was initially concerned about her working during pregnancy and told ETimes, “The first three months are usually very crucial, and in the first two months itself I must have taken around 16-17 flights! But my doctors were very reassuring and my entire crew was wonderful. I thought it would be hectic, but I got enough rest during my schedule, I was extra careful and would walk slowly, I think after I confirmed the pregnancy, something changed within me.”

The news of Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth’s pregnancy made headlines in March this year. However, the couple officially confirmed the same in the first week of April with an Instagram post that read, “Baby on board”.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth tied the knot in 2017. They first met on the sets of their TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar when they became friends and later fell in love with each other.

