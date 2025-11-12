বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৫৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
কেন আত্মহত্যার পথ বেছে নিচ্ছেন ইসরায়েলি সেনারা AIFF press SOS button: ISL clubs answer call, I-League clubs press reject | Football News রাজশাহীতে নেসকোর দুই কর্মচারী আহত ডাকসু থেকে শেখ হাসিনার আজীবন সদস্যপদ বাতিল দিল্লি বিস্ফোরণকে ‘সন্ত্রাসী হামলা’ বলল ভারত IND vs SA: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul on verge of major milestones; Ravindra Jadeja eyes Kapil Dev’s rare Test double for India | Cricket News Did You Know? Highway’s ‘Patakha Guddi’ Was Filmed Before The Song Was Even Recorded IPL trade: Mumbai Indians knock KKR for Mayank Markande, conversations in final stages | Exclusive | Cricket News Islamabad blast: Eight Sri Lanka cricketers return from Pakistan; second ODI in doubt | Cricket News ছাত্রলীগ ঠেকাতে লাঠি হাতে রাকসু সদস্যদের গণজমায়েত
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Islamabad blast: Eight Sri Lanka cricketers return from Pakistan; second ODI in doubt | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Islamabad blast: Eight Sri Lanka cricketers return from Pakistan; second ODI in doubt | Cricket News


Sri Lanka’s Kamil Mishara, center, and Pathum Nissanka, left, run between the wickets as Pakistan’s Babar Azam watches during the first ODI match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AP Photo)

As many as eight Sri Lankan players touring Pakistan for a three-match ODI series will return home on Thursday after raising concerns about their safety, news agency PTI reported. Their decision comes a day after a bomb blast in Islamabad killed 12 people and injured several others.Because of this, the second ODI scheduled for Thursday in Rawalpindi may not take place. Pakistan won the first ODI by six runs at the same venue on Tuesday.Sri Lanka is also scheduled to play a triangular series with Pakistan and Zimbabwe after the ODI series.

Afghanistan cricketer on air strike by Pakistan, constant support from India

“The second ODI against Pakistan tomorrow is in doubt, but substitute players will be sent to continue the tri-nation series,” a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) source was quoted as saying by the news agency AFP.PTI reported that the Sri Lankan players wanted to return because Rawalpindi, the venue for the matches, is close to Islamabad, where the blast took place.In 2009, the Sri Lankan team bus was attacked by gunmen on the way to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the second Test. Several players, including Ajantha Mendis, Chaminda Vaas and captain Mahela Jayawardene, were injured, and Pakistani security personnel were killed.After that attack, foreign teams did not tour Pakistan for more than 10 years, forcing Pakistan to host home series at neutral venues in the Middle East.International cricket returned to Pakistan when Sri Lanka toured the country in December 2019.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
AIFF press SOS button: ISL clubs answer call, I-League clubs press reject | Football News

AIFF press SOS button: ISL clubs answer call, I-League clubs press reject | Football News

IND vs SA: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul on verge of major milestones; Ravindra Jadeja eyes Kapil Dev’s rare Test double for India | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul on verge of major milestones; Ravindra Jadeja eyes Kapil Dev’s rare Test double for India | Cricket News

IPL trade: Mumbai Indians knock KKR for Mayank Markande, conversations in final stages | Exclusive | Cricket News

IPL trade: Mumbai Indians knock KKR for Mayank Markande, conversations in final stages | Exclusive | Cricket News

FIDE World Cup: Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa and P Harikrishna stay in contention as trio heads for tie-breaks | Chess News

FIDE World Cup: Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa and P Harikrishna stay in contention as trio heads for tie-breaks | Chess News

IND vs SA: India coach warns of Proteas spin challenge — ‘Hopefully, we’ve learned from NZ series’ | Cricket News

IND vs SA: India coach warns of Proteas spin challenge — ‘Hopefully, we’ve learned from NZ series’ | Cricket News

Hardik Pandya comeback date revealed! Star all-rounder set to play for Baroda before South Africa ODIs | Cricket News

Hardik Pandya comeback date revealed! Star all-rounder set to play for Baroda before South Africa ODIs | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST