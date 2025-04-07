Advertise here
  বিনোদন

'It's A Fun Balance': Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter On Choosing Between Studies And Acting

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৭, ২০২৫ ৫:৪৫ অপরাহ্ণ
'It's A Fun Balance': Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter On Choosing Between Studies And Acting

Last Updated:

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin share two children, Apple and Moses.

Apple Martin made her Le Bal des Debutantes debut in November 2024 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Apple Martin made her Le Bal des Debutantes debut in November 2024 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Apple Martin, the daughter of Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, has recently been in the headlines following her debut at Paris Fashion Week. The 20-year-old is now opening up about her career goals, hinting that she might not necessarily follow in her parent’s footsteps. In a recent interview, Apple Martin revealed she was pursuing her education in law, adding she might take a theatre course in the future.

“I’m a law, history, and society major, but I wish I would’ve taken—maybe I’ll take a theatre course before I leave. It’s a fun balance between my very different extracurriculars and my major,” Apple told Interview magazine.

Apple, currently in her junior year at Nashville College, also shared that theatrics and Legally Blonde influenced her matriculation choices. “So, the reason why I was originally like, ‘Maybe I’ll be a lawyer,’ was because I loved acting, but I was insecure and nervous, so I was like, ‘Oh my god, if I’m a lawyer, I can perform on the stage in a trial setting.’ It’s insane that I thought that. Also, I cannot lie, I was like, ‘I’ll just be Elle Woods.’ It’s a lot harder than it looks. I don’t know how she managed to go to law school every day as fabulous as she did,” she shared.

Apple loves history, true crime, and investigation. “I also think it’s fun to look at the history of law and see how you can implement it in a modern context. If I were to be a lawyer, I would just want to help people. That’s probably the biggest thing,” she continued.

Further, she reflected on stepping into her parents’ world of acting and music, sharing that she loves theatre and that she has been trying to get involved in student films. “I was born a theatre kid,” she added.

For those unaware, Gwyneth Paltrow shares two children, daughter Apple and son Moses, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

