It’s Lehenga Season And Arti Singh Has Just Served The Best Bridesmaid Look | Television News

Serving major fashion inspiration for the upcoming wedding season, Arti Singh dolled up in a white lehenga with a matching pearl-studded blouse and net dupatta.

Arti Singh wore a white pearl-embellished lehenga.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Arti Singh is a well-known name in the television industry. The actress has been impressing audiences not just with her versatile performances and on-screen charisma but also with her unique fashion sense. The television sensation has carried off various ensembles with aplomb, but her choice of lehengas never fails to make a statement.

Proving her sartorial brilliance, the actress has once again left fans mesmerized with her latest ethnic look. She turned heads in a breathtaking white lehenga adorned with heavy floral and pearl embellishments. The stunning ensemble, from the shelves of Shree Aarya Boutique, perfectly blends tradition with modern charm.

Arti Singh’s Stunning Look

Serving major fashion inspiration for the upcoming wedding season, Arti dolled up in a white lehenga with delicate peach-hued floral embroidery that beautifully complemented the white base. The actress matched the outfit with a pearl-studded blouse, enhancing the overall charm of the ensemble. The net dupatta sealed the deal for her.

Opting for minimal accessories, the Bigg Boss 13 fame flaunted her mangalsutra, keeping her look effortlessly chic. Her half-tied ponytail, pink lips, and subtle makeup elevated the overall charm, making her OOTD a blend of simplicity and sophistication.

Fans React To Arti Singh’s Post

As expected, fans and followers bombarded the comments section of the post with their sweetest reactions. While a majority of users dropped red heart and fire emoticons, others praised her gorgeous avatar.

“Sooooo Pretty,” a fan wrote. Another said, “You are soooooooooo pyara bacha.” “You are so very very cute. Beautiful,” commented a user. An individual stated, “Gracefully gorgeous.” “Wow stunning as always,” echoed a few.

Arti Singh’s Career

The sister of comedian Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh, has been part of hit shows like Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, Maayka, Waaris, and others. But it would be safe to say that it was her appearance in the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 that catapulted her to immense fame.

She most recently impressed audiences in the daily soap, Shravani, which premiered on Sheemaroo Umang. Arti is reportedly in talks for new television and web projects, and her fans are eagerly awaiting her much-anticipated comeback on screen.

