It’s Official: The Jonas Brothers Wrap Shoot For Camp Rock 3, Shares BTS Pictures | Hollywood News

Camp Rock 3 is finally on its way, with filming officially wrapped, as confirmed by photos shared on the movie’s official page.

The original Camp Rock movie was released in 2008. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After years of fan speculation and nostalgic throwbacks, it’s finally happening — Camp Rock 3 filming has officially wrapped up. The Jonas Brothers are all set to reprise their beloved roles as the Gray siblings in the third instalment of Disney’s cult-favourite musical franchise that defined a generation.

The exciting update was confirmed through the movie’s official social media page, which shared behind-the-scenes glimpses featuring the Jonas Brothers and other cast members as filming wrapped up. The caption read, “That’s a wrap! Until next summer, campers… #CampRock3.”

The post instantly sent fans into a frenzy, with the comments section flooded with excitement and nostalgia. One user wrote, “I am way too excited about this,” while another added, “Can’t wait for next summer!” A third fan said, “The OG camp vibes are all here, this is gonna be great!”

Jonas Brothers Reunite as the Gray Siblings Once Again

The Jonas Brothers — Joe, Nick and Kevin — made time from their busy touring schedule to film the much-awaited project. They even squeezed in cameo scenes early in the shoot in mid-September before their Vancouver concert stop.

Joe Jonas has stepped back into the shoes of Shane Gray, Nick Jonas returns as Nate Gray, and Kevin Jonas reprises his fan-favourite role as Jason Gray. The trio’s chemistry on screen is expected to recapture the magic that made Camp Rock a global phenomenon.

Demi Lovato Returns — This Time as Executive Producer

Adding even more excitement to the announcement is Demi Lovato’s return to the Camp Rock family. While she first won hearts as Mitchie Torres in the original 2008 movie, this time, Demi takes on a dual role — executive producer and mentor figure to the next generation of “campers.”

Lovato reportedly joined the production team in Vancouver later in September, working closely with the Jonas Brothers behind the scenes. Fans couldn’t be more thrilled to see the original lineup back together, shaping what’s being dubbed “the ultimate reunion movie.”

The Viral Reunion That Sparked It All

The idea of Camp Rock 3 gained major traction back in August 2025, when Demi Lovato made a surprise appearance at the Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour stop at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The moment was pure Disney nostalgia — Demi and Joe Jonas performed a powerful rendition of “This Is Me,” the song that once topped the US Billboard Hot 100 at number nine. The clip instantly went viral across social media platforms.

A fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas singing ‘This Is Me’ wasn’t in my 2025 bingo card.”

Following their heartfelt performance, the duo also recorded a TikTok video backstage, lip-syncing to their hit Wouldn’t Change a Thing — a throwback to Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). The video further fueled speculation that something big was on the horizon and now, fans finally have their answer.

A Franchise That Defined a Generation

The original Camp Rock (2008) became a cultural phenomenon, catapulting both Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers to global fame. Its sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010), continued the legacy with memorable music and relatable storytelling.

Now, seventeen years after the first movie’s release, Camp Rock 3 promises to deliver the same heart, humour, and harmony that made the franchise so beloved but with a fresh twist and evolved narrative that resonates with today’s audience.

