‘I’ve Waited 30 Years for This Moment’ Reveals Tom Morello At His First Ever India Show | Hollywood News

There are concerts – and there are nights where it feels like history is being made; last night was unmistakably the latter. Delhi witnessed history in the making, the city’s air pulsated with excitement as Grammy winning guitarist and founding member of Rage against the Machine, Tom Morello kicked off his India tour. Produced by Book My Show Live, the gig began with an exhilarating performance from ‘The Joint Family’ who’s powerful beats set the stage for Morello’s unparalleled guitar riffs.

As soon as the first riff tore through the air – excitement among the audience reached a fever pitch. It wasn’t just because another celebrated guitarist took the stage, but because Morello represented years of what alternative rock has stood for- revolutionizing music while soundtracking dissent.

Once on stage, the former RATM member got emotional as he expressed his gratitude for his fans and revealed “I’ve waited over 30 years for this moment and to perform here in India, thank you for waiting this long.”

The set list too, moved effortlessly through the night as Morello moved through the vast musical universe; he has been a part of. He belted out hits from his Rage Against the Machine legacy, material from his Nightwatchman project and carefully chosen covers. A haunting rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s The Ghost of Tom Joad slowed the pace, offering a moment of reflection amid the fury, while Ozzy Osbourne’s Mr. Crowley drew cheers that bridged generations of rock fans.

However, the unexpected showstopper was Morello’s youngest son Roman- who left the audience in awe with his raw talent as he played the guitar literally on the back of his head, showing that talent runs across generations.

Emotions piqued as Tom paid a tribute to Audioslave bandmate Chris Cornell as and said, “He was the most ferocious and beautiful voices in the history of rock music, it was a pleasure sharing the stage with him.”

As he remembered him, Morello stepped away from the microphone and allowed the music and memory to take center stage. It was a moment of stillness in the otherwise explosive celebration that served as a reminder of loss, legacy, and the enduring bonds that continue to define rock culture.

By the time the final chords rang out, and the crowd erupted in applause, it was clear that this wasn’t just another international act passing through India. It was a moment of connection between artist and audience, past and future, and noise and meaning.

