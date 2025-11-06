Jaanvi Swarup to Debut in Telugu Cinema, Upholding Ghattamaneni Legacy

Jaanvi Swarup, the 19-year-old daughter of actress-filmmaker Manjula Ghattamaneni and producer-actor Sanjay Swarup, is ready to make her mark in Telugu cinema. As the niece of superstar Mahesh Babu and granddaughter of legendary actor Krishna, Jaanvi carries forward the legacy of the Ghattamaneni family with her upcoming debut. (Image: Instagram)

After years of staying away from the public eye and social media, Jaanvi’s entry into films was officially announced by her mother on October 29, 2025, her birthday. (Image: Instagram)

In a heartfelt post, Manjula wrote, “My little girl… Jaanvi Swarup, all grown up and ready to step into her own light. She carries a legacy of light — and now, it’s her time to shine. I believe in her magic, her talent, her heart. The world will soon see what I’ve always known.” (Image: Instagran)

Jaanvi isn’t entirely new to the camera. At just ten years old, she appeared as a child artist in Manasuku Nachindi, her mother’s directorial debut in 2018. (Image: Instagram)

Manjula recalled in an interview that even then, her daughter’s natural spontaneity stood out. However, the family chose not to rush her into acting, allowing her to enjoy a normal childhood away from the spotlight. (Image: Instagram)

Manjula also shared that she and Sanjay Swarup made a conscious decision to keep Jaanvi off social media, respecting her disinterest in public exposure. Now, with formal training in acting and dance completed in Mumbai, Jaanvi is ready to take the next step. (Image: Instagram)