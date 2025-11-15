Jaaved Jafferi Reveals Ajay Devgn Once Fed Him Bhaang: ‘Felt Like Falling Into A Black Hole’ | Bollywood News

শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:৫২ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Jaaved Jafferi Reveals Ajay Devgn Once Fed Him Bhaang: 'Felt Like Falling Into A Black Hole'

  শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Jaaved Jafferi Reveals Ajay Devgn Once Fed Him Bhaang: 'Felt Like Falling Into A Black Hole'


Akon lands in Mumbai for India Tour 2025 as Delhi fans slam his earlier concert for poor management and bad sound. Watch how the singer arrived ahead of his Mumbai show.

Jaaved Jafferi has revealed a frightening moment from the sets of De De Pyaar De 2, recalling how Ajay Devgn once fed him bhaang without his knowledge.

Jaaved Jafferi has revealed a frightening moment from the sets of De De Pyaar De 2, recalling how Ajay Devgn once fed him bhaang without his knowledge.

Actors Jaaved Jafferi and Ajay Devgn recently reunited on screen for De De Pyaar De 2, but behind the scenes, things got unexpectedly dramatic — at least for Jaaved. In a new interview, the actor revealed that one of Ajay Devgn’s notorious on-set pranks left him convinced he needed to prepare his last will.

The Holi Incident That Went Terribly Wrong

While speaking with Radio Mirchi, Jaaved described how the prank unfolded during Holi celebrations at their hotel. Known for being playful on set, Ajay Devgn apparently decided to slip some bhaang into the food — and Jaaved, who neither drinks nor smokes, had no clue.

He recalled walking into a festive spread organised for Mahashivratri and helping himself generously. “This is the first time I am working with Ajay. He is younger than me, but he is truly a very nice person, very quiet. But he still plays these pranks,” he said. “I didn’t realise the food had bhaang in it. I ate heartily.”

‘I Thought I Was Falling Into a Black Hole’

It wasn’t long before the effects hit him — and hit hard. Jaaved said he was mid-conversation about something “very deep” when the room began to shift.

“I suddenly felt something was very wrong,” he shared. “I told the person I needed to go to my room. Then it became really weird. It felt like I was falling into a black hole.”

In a panic, he called his assistant and asked him to connect him to his wife. He even rang up his son Meezaan, fearing the worst. “I was almost giving my last will,” he admitted, laughing at the memory now.

Ajay Devgn’s Prank Revealed

Only later did Jaaved learn the truth — the bhaang wasn’t accidental.

“Baad mai pata chala ki yeh Mr Devgn ne prank play kiya tha, bhaang daal ke usme,” he said. “Later I found out Mr. Devgn had played this prank.”

De De Pyaar De 2 Cast and Release

Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 brings back Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, with R Madhavan joining the cast. The film also features Gautami Kapoor, Jaaved Jafferi, Meezaan Jaffri and Ishita Dutta.

Jaaved’s bhaang experience may have been terrifying in the moment, but it certainly adds to the long list of Ajay Devgn’s legendary prank stories — ones Bollywood continues to laugh about long after the shoot wraps.

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

November 15, 2025, 19:00 IST

