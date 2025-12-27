Jackky Bhagnani Thanks Fans For Making His Birthday ‘So Special’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 27, 2025, 11:47 IST

Jacky Bhagnani shared that he was “grateful” to have received love and best wishes on his birthday.

Jackky Bhagnani marked his birthday on December 25. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jackky Bhagnani is very “grateful” for all the love that he received on his birthday. The actor-producer, who turned a year older on Thursday, December 25, shared a post on his Instagram account, thanking everyone for their heartwarming wishes on his special day. He also posted a series of pictures from the double celebration, marking his birthday and Christmas.

The post began with a sweet picture of the birthday boy with his wife, actress Rakul Preet Singh. While Jackky was dressed in a black shirt with gold detailing and black trousers, his wife looked chic as always in a red strapless dress. Both smiled brightly as they posed before a well-decorated Christmas tree. The next few pictures captured the couple soaking in the festive spirit and happy vibes.

Jackky Bhagnani Is “Grateful” For All The Wishes

Besides photos with Rakul, Jackky also included a few solo shots, in which he showed off his birthday outfit to his fans and followers. In the caption, he wrote, “This birthday stayed with me longer than I expected. Grateful for the love, the messages, and this moment right here. Merry Christmas to you and yours!!”

After Jackky uploaded the post, his wife showed her love by dropping red heart emojis in the comments section. Meanwhile, she also shared a bunch of pictures from the celebration. Besides solo photos and a few snaps with her husband, Rakul also shared a group photo with their friends. All of them smiled from ear to ear as they posed together on the stairs. She also gave her fans a peek at a delicious spread and included a clip of her husband cutting cakes on his birthday.

Sharing the glimpses, the De De Pyaar De actress wrote in the caption, “Ho ho ho!! What a merry Christmas it was, filled with love, laughter, lovely people, and lotsss of cheese.”

Rakul Preet Singh Called Jackky Bhagnani Her “Favourite Human”

On Jackky’s birthday, Rakul penned a sweet wish for her “favourite human”. She dedicated a reel to her husband, featuring special moments from their years together. In the clip, she has described him as her “pillar, work buddy, safe place, biggest cheerleader, calm in chaos, and favourite person to do life with. She topped that with “Happy Birthday, my love” in the text overlay.

“Happpppy Birthday, my favorite human!! You are my strength, my comfort, and my biggest blessing. Thank you for being you, steady, supportive, and endlessly special. Wishing you a year full of success, laughter, and moments that make you truly happy. Stay amazing and never stop being my happy place. Loveeeee you more than words can say @jackkybhagnani,” she wrote in the caption.

