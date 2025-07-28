Jacqueline Fernandez’s Unseen Pics With ‘Handsome’ Nephew Ethan Break The Internet | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 28, 2025, 22:55 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez wished her nephew Ethan with adorable childhood photos and a heartfelt note, leaving fans touched by their bond.

Jacqueline Fernandez melted hearts online as she shared an emotional birthday post for her nephew, Ethan Walker. The actress took to Instagram on Friday to post a series of unseen childhood photos featuring her and Ethan, offering fans a rare peek into their loving relationship. Alongside the endearing pictures, Jacqueline wrote, “You’re so big now! Love you always @da1n0nlyethan. Dream big and never forget to pray. May God always bless you!”

The post quickly garnered attention online, with fans showering the comments section with heart emojis and warm birthday wishes for Ethan. Many praised Jacqueline for her grounded nature and strong family values, evident in the warmth of her message. Known for her vibrant screen presence and glamorous public appearances, Jacqueline’s personal post was a reminder of her affectionate and grounded side.

Dressed in casual childhood attire, both Jacqueline and Ethan are seen sharing joyful moments, reflecting the strong bond they share. Her heartfelt caption paired with the cute images struck a chord with fans, who appreciated this adorable glimpse into her personal life.

Despite her hectic schedule, Jacqueline often finds time to celebrate her loved ones and important milestones.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Housefull 5, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Chitrangada Singh, and Nargis Fakhri. The ensemble comedy was a box office success and reaffirmed Jacqueline’s flair for comedy and commercial cinema.

Up next, the actress is gearing up for Welcome To The Jungle, the third film in the Welcome franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, and others. The comedy entertainer is set to hit theatres this Christmas, and fans are eagerly awaiting Jacqueline’s next on-screen outing.

