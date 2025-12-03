Jafar Panahi Dominates Gotham Awards With Three Wins Amid Prison Sentence Shock At Star-Studded Even

At the recently concluded 35th annual Gotham Awards, Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ dominated as Best Feature while dissident Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi made headlines by winning Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film for his latest directorial ‘It Was Just an Accident’. Shockingly, his victory came on the same day as news surfaced of his one-year prison sentence and travel ban. The night also celebrated standout performances, with Wunmi Mosaku winning Best Supporting Performance for ‘Sinners’ and Sopé Dìrísù earning Best Lead Performance for ‘My Father’s Shadow’ alongside major tributes to industry heavyweights including Luca Guadagnino, Julia Roberts and Noah Baumbach. From surprise victories to emotional moments and a powerful spotlight on global artistic resistance, the Gothams once again delivered an electrifying kickoff to awards season. Watch this video for more!

Last Updated: December 03, 2025, 20:26 IST