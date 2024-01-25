বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৫ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১১ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Jai Hanuman BIG Update: Prasanth Varma To Audition ‘Big Bollywood Star’ For Lead In Hanu Man Sequel

জানুয়ারি ২৫, ২০২৪
Jai Hanuman will be a pan-India film.

Prasanth Varma revealed that the sequel of Teja Sajja’s Hanu Man, titled Jai Hanuman, will be headlined by a big Bollywood actor.

After the success of the Telugu superhero film, Hanu Man, director Prasanth Varma announced that he would soon begin working on the film’s sequel, titled Jai Hanuman. This announcement was made on social media on January 22 this year. While Hanu Man was led by Teja Sajja, the director recently revealed that Jai Hanuman will be a pan-India film with a Bollywood actor in the lead.

Speaking to Zoom Entertainment, Prasanth said, “I’m having a couple of meetings and Jai Hanuman will have actors, probably big stars, from all over the country. There could be one big star from Bollywood who will do the most important role in Jai Hanuman and right now we are having those discussions. Hopefully, in the next couple of weeks, I will be able to announce all the cast details.”

“I’m gonna audition them. I have to do the makeup, look test and all that. I even told him, ‘Sir, you are a very very big star, but still, I want to make sure because it involves the sentiments of the entire country. I want to do the look test and be sure that I feel very confident about you playing that role, only then we will take it forward,’” he said.

As for Hanu Man, the film has surpassed the Rs. 200 crore mark in terms of worldwide collections, establishing its dominance amidst tough competition. Hanu Man faced strong competition from Dhanush’s Captain Miller and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas at the box office. Despite the challenges, Hanu Man outshone the others. The film features Teja Sajja in the title role, alongside Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai.

