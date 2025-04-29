Jaideep Ahlawat Imitates Shefali Shah’s Moves, Leaves Fans In Splits: ‘What Was I Doing?’ | Watch

Last Updated: April 30, 2025, 00:46 IST

Actress Shefali Shah posted a BTS dance video with Jaideep Ahlawat on International Dance Day, leaving fans in splits.

Jaideep Ahlawat mimics Shefali Shah’s dance moves on set

To celebrate International Dance Day, Shefali Shah gave fans a delightful behind-the-scenes treat featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and it instantly became a hit on the internet. The actors, who previously shared screen space in Three of Us, were seen rehearsing on set in a video that had everyone smiling.

The video posted by Shefali on Instagram showed her practicing classical dance, gracefully demonstrating the moves. But what stole the show was Jaideep Ahlawat, standing in the background, hilariously mimicking her steps. His exaggerated imitation, complete with expressive gestures and comic timing, left fans in splits.

The video, also shared by Netflix India, captures Jaideep copying Shefali’s moves with playful enthusiasm before he pauses mid-routine, looking adorably puzzled. In the final frame, he chuckles and takes a seat, clearly amused by his own performance.

Shefali wrote in the caption, “Just no points for guessing who is the better dancer. My vote goes to him for sure!” She signed off with hashtags like #InternationalDanceDay and #Humor, setting the perfect tone for the lighthearted clip.

Jaideep joined in with a cheeky comment: “What was I doing !!!??” followed by a see-no-evil monkey and sweat-smile emojis. The camaraderie between the two actors didn’t go unnoticed, as fans jumped into the comments section with praise and laughter.

“Gajab ho sir… Shefali madam rocks,” wrote one user, while another crowned Jaideep “the real pookie in the series.” Others dubbed him the “Latest Dance Throb of Bollywood,” giving a nod to his viral dance number Jaadu from his latest Netflix release Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.

The film, which dropped on Netflix on April 25, stars Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. A slick heist drama, it revolves around the hunt for a rare African gem called the Red Sun. Jaideep’s dance in Jaadu has already taken over the internet and now his goofy on-set dance has only added to his growing popularity.

Meanwhile, Shefali Shah will next be seen in Delhi Crime Season 3 alongside Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal.