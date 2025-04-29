Advertise here
বুধবার , ৩০ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ১৭ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Jaideep Ahlawat Imitates Shefali Shah’s Moves, Leaves Fans In Splits: ‘What Was I Doing?’ | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৩০, ২০২৫ ৩:১৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Jaideep Ahlawat Imitates Shefali Shah’s Moves, Leaves Fans In Splits: ‘What Was I Doing?’ | Watch


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Actress Shefali Shah posted a BTS dance video with Jaideep Ahlawat on International Dance Day, leaving fans in splits.

Jaideep Ahlawat mimics Shefali Shah’s dance moves on set

Jaideep Ahlawat mimics Shefali Shah’s dance moves on set

To celebrate International Dance Day, Shefali Shah gave fans a delightful behind-the-scenes treat featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and it instantly became a hit on the internet. The actors, who previously shared screen space in Three of Us, were seen rehearsing on set in a video that had everyone smiling.

The video posted by Shefali on Instagram showed her practicing classical dance, gracefully demonstrating the moves. But what stole the show was Jaideep Ahlawat, standing in the background, hilariously mimicking her steps. His exaggerated imitation, complete with expressive gestures and comic timing, left fans in splits.

The video, also shared by Netflix India, captures Jaideep copying Shefali’s moves with playful enthusiasm before he pauses mid-routine, looking adorably puzzled. In the final frame, he chuckles and takes a seat, clearly amused by his own performance.

Shefali wrote in the caption, “Just no points for guessing who is the better dancer. My vote goes to him for sure!” She signed off with hashtags like #InternationalDanceDay and #Humor, setting the perfect tone for the lighthearted clip.

Jaideep joined in with a cheeky comment: “What was I doing !!!??” followed by a see-no-evil monkey and sweat-smile emojis. The camaraderie between the two actors didn’t go unnoticed, as fans jumped into the comments section with praise and laughter.

“Gajab ho sir… Shefali madam rocks,” wrote one user, while another crowned Jaideep “the real pookie in the series.” Others dubbed him the “Latest Dance Throb of Bollywood,” giving a nod to his viral dance number Jaadu from his latest Netflix release Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.

The film, which dropped on Netflix on April 25, stars Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. A slick heist drama, it revolves around the hunt for a rare African gem called the Red Sun. Jaideep’s dance in Jaadu has already taken over the internet and now his goofy on-set dance has only added to his growing popularity.

Meanwhile, Shefali Shah will next be seen in Delhi Crime Season 3 alongside Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal.

News movies Jaideep Ahlawat Imitates Shefali Shah’s Moves, Leaves Fans In Splits: ‘What Was I Doing?’ | Watch



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Jaideep Ahlawat Imitates Shefali Shah’s Moves, Leaves Fans In Splits: ‘What Was I Doing?’ | Watch
Jaideep Ahlawat Imitates Shefali Shah’s Moves, Leaves Fans In Splits: ‘What Was I Doing?’ | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
| Motivational Story: A third year computer science student is selling juice to earn money for study
| Motivational Story: A third year computer science student is selling juice to earn money for study
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
পাল্টে গেল সব অঙ্ক! কেকেআর সহজেই কীভাবে উঠবে প্লে অফে ? জেনে নিন লেটেস্ট আপডেট
পাল্টে গেল সব অঙ্ক! কেকেআর সহজেই কীভাবে উঠবে প্লে অফে ? জেনে নিন লেটেস্ট আপডেট
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
নোয়াখালীতে লক্ষীপুরের যুবলীগ নেতাকে পুলিশে দিল ছাত্র- জনতা
নোয়াখালীতে লক্ষীপুরের যুবলীগ নেতাকে পুলিশে দিল ছাত্র- জনতা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
‘ছাত্র-জনতার বিজয়কে একটি মহল নস্যাতের ষড়যন্ত্র করছে’

‘ছাত্র-জনতার বিজয়কে একটি মহল নস্যাতের ষড়যন্ত্র করছে’

 সমৃদ্ধ বাংলাদেশ গঠনে সাংবাদিকের ভূমিকা অপরিসীম: এমপি হেলাল

সমৃদ্ধ বাংলাদেশ গঠনে সাংবাদিকের ভূমিকা অপরিসীম: এমপি হেলাল

 Uday Saharan: We got taste of a close game, which will be good in final: Uday Saharan | Cricket News

Uday Saharan: We got taste of a close game, which will be good in final: Uday Saharan | Cricket News

 রূপালী ব্যাংকের বোনাস লভ্যাংশ প্রেরণ – Corporate Sangbad

রূপালী ব্যাংকের বোনাস লভ্যাংশ প্রেরণ – Corporate Sangbad

 ‘শিল্পাঞ্চলের অস্থিরতা ফ্যাসিবাদের দোসরদের ইঙ্গিতে’

‘শিল্পাঞ্চলের অস্থিরতা ফ্যাসিবাদের দোসরদের ইঙ্গিতে’

 ইস্টার্ণ ব্যাংকের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ পরিবর্তন – Corporate Sangbad

ইস্টার্ণ ব্যাংকের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ পরিবর্তন – Corporate Sangbad

 বিএনপি-জামায়াতের মুখে চপেটাঘাত মারতে হবে: এস এম কামাল

বিএনপি-জামায়াতের মুখে চপেটাঘাত মারতে হবে: এস এম কামাল

 Dhanteras 2021 Wishes: শুভ ধনতেরাস ! বাড়িতে বসেই প্রিয়জনদের পাঠান শুভেচ্ছা

Dhanteras 2021 Wishes: শুভ ধনতেরাস ! বাড়িতে বসেই প্রিয়জনদের পাঠান শুভেচ্ছা

 ইউরোপে একদিনে ২.৪৪ মিলিয়ন ডলারের টিভি রপ্তানির রেকর্ড ওয়ালটনের

ইউরোপে একদিনে ২.৪৪ মিলিয়ন ডলারের টিভি রপ্তানির রেকর্ড ওয়ালটনের

 Human–Animal communication | প্রিয় পোষ্যের ভাষা এবার পড়তে পারবে মানুষ! এমনই প্রযুক্তির ইঙ্গিত দিলেন ইজরায়েলের গবেষকরা

Human–Animal communication | প্রিয় পোষ্যের ভাষা এবার পড়তে পারবে মানুষ! এমনই প্রযুক্তির ইঙ্গিত দিলেন ইজরায়েলের গবেষকরা
Advertise here