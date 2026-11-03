মঙ্গলবার, ০৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৬, ১১:৪৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees Big Drop, Earns Just Rs 3.4 Crore | Regional Cinema News

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  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ৫০ সময় দেখুন
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees Big Drop, Earns Just Rs 3.4 Crore | Regional Cinema News


News movies regional-cinema Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees Big Drop, Earns Just Rs 3.4 Crore

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Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 approaches the ₹460 crore net milestone in India, collecting ₹459.70 crore in 19 days despite slowing weekday collections.

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Jailer 2 hit theatres on October 15.

Jailer 2 hit theatres on October 15.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is getting closer to a big box office milestone. The film has been doing well in theatres for almost three weeks, but its earnings have now started to slow down. After a strong weekend, the movie saw a big drop in collections on Monday.

The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has collected ₹459.70 crore net in India in 19 days. It is now just a little short of the ₹460 crore mark. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 earned ₹3.40 crore net in India on Monday, November 2. The film was shown across 6,893 screens.

The Tamil version earned the most, bringing in ₹1.94 crore from 3,092 shows. The Hindi version collected ₹53 lakh from 3,088 shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu version earned ₹41 lakh from 713 shows.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 continues the story of Muthu, played by Rajinikanth. The story begins after the events of the first film. Muthu had killed Varman (Vinayakan), but before his death, he was warned that a group of idol smugglers would come after him. Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu) wants to find out who is trying to disturb his smuggling business. Meanwhile, Muthu’s family still doesn’t know that he killed his own son Arjun (Vasanth Ravi) to protect them. Muthu is now trying to live a normal life and works as a supermarket supervisor. But his past soon catches up with him, and new problems begin.

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After 19 days in theatres, Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has collected a total of ₹459.70 crore net across India, bringing it very close to the ₹460 crore milestone.

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November 03, 2026, 08:00 IST

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