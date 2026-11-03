Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees Big Drop, Earns Just Rs 3.4 Crore | Regional Cinema News

News movies regional-cinema Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees Big Drop, Earns Just Rs 3.4 Crore

Last Updated: November 03, 2026, 08:00 IST

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 approaches the ₹460 crore net milestone in India, collecting ₹459.70 crore in 19 days despite slowing weekday collections.

Jailer 2 hit theatres on October 15.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is getting closer to a big box office milestone. The film has been doing well in theatres for almost three weeks, but its earnings have now started to slow down. After a strong weekend, the movie saw a big drop in collections on Monday.

The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has collected ₹459.70 crore net in India in 19 days. It is now just a little short of the ₹460 crore mark. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 earned ₹3.40 crore net in India on Monday, November 2. The film was shown across 6,893 screens.

The Tamil version earned the most, bringing in ₹1.94 crore from 3,092 shows. The Hindi version collected ₹53 lakh from 3,088 shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu version earned ₹41 lakh from 713 shows.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 continues the story of Muthu, played by Rajinikanth. The story begins after the events of the first film. Muthu had killed Varman (Vinayakan), but before his death, he was warned that a group of idol smugglers would come after him. Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu) wants to find out who is trying to disturb his smuggling business. Meanwhile, Muthu’s family still doesn’t know that he killed his own son Arjun (Vasanth Ravi) to protect them. Muthu is now trying to live a normal life and works as a supermarket supervisor. But his past soon catches up with him, and new problems begin.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What is the total net box office collection of Jailer 2 in India after 19 days? After 19 days in theatres, Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has collected a total of ₹459.70 crore net across India, bringing it very close to the ₹460 crore milestone. How much did Jailer 2 earn on its nineteenth day at the box office? According to the trade tracker Sacnilk, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial earned ₹3.40 crore net in India on Monday, November 2, following a significant drop after the weekend. Which language version of Jailer 2 generated the highest revenue on Day 19? On its nineteenth day, the Tamil version performed the best by bringing in ₹1.94 crore from 3,092 shows, followed by the Hindi version with ₹53 lakh and the Telugu version with ₹41 lakh. Powered by Ask News18

First Published: November 03, 2026, 08:00 IST