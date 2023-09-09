Jailer Actor G Marimuthu Dies At 58; SRK’s Jawan Earns Rs 75 Cr, Becomes Highest Hindi Opener

Popular Tamil actor and director G Marimuthu passed away at the age of 58 on Friday, September 8. The actor, who was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, breathed his last at 8.30 am after he collapsed while dubbing for his television show, titled ‘Ethirneechal’. The actor was rushed to a hospital nearby, where he was declared dead.

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has broken all records at the box office by scoring the highest opening of all time in Bollywood. After beating Pathaan in advance sales, Jawan has also surpassed its opening record by earning over Rs 75 crore nett in India on day 1 for all languages. According to a report in Sacnilk.com, Jawan earned Rs 65 crore nett in Hindi after record-breaking advance booking. Pathaan, on the other hand, had minted Rs 57 crore nett on its first day.

Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu and featuring Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles, is set to make its way to theaters soon. Nevertheless, according to the most recent updates, the horror-comedy will now be hitting screens at the end of this month. A tweet from industry tracker LetsCinema on Friday confirmed the change, stating, “BREAKING NEWS: Chandramukhi 2 postponed to September 28.” However, there hasn’t been any response from the movie’s cast or makers regarding the speculation surrounding the delay.

Whether it was Aashiqui in 1990 or its sequel in 2013, the films were widely loved by all. And while fans are eagerly waiting for Aashiqui 3, it looks like there is an interesting update about the movie that will be headlined by our very own Desi heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. Amid all the rumours and speculations on its release date and the leading actress, producer Bhushan Kumar has revealed the tentative month they’ll be going on floors.

Music, like an ever-flowing river, never ends, says Asha Bhosle. As she turns 90 on Friday, September 8, with a live concert in Dubai, India’s singer for all times and ages describes her career that started an incredible eight decades ago. Looking back at her vast body of work, the singer said that navigating the ups and downs in the highly competitive music industry hasn’t been easy but she feels glad to have overcome the difficult times.

