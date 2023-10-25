বুধবার , ২৫ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১২ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Jailer’ Actor Vinayakan Arrested for Creating a Ruckus at Police Station

অক্টোবর ২৫, ২০২৩ ৪:৩২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 08 12t174313.070


Last Updated: October 24, 2023, 23:41 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Vinayakan has been taken to a nearby hospital for the necessary medical examination.

The actor allegedly caused a commotion at the Ernakulam Town North police station in the evening, where he was summoned by the police after he allegedly created some issues at his apartment

Kerala police on Tuesday arrested ‘Jailer’ actor Vinayakan for allegedly raising a ruckus at a police station in Kochi in an inebriated state.

The actor allegedly caused a commotion at the Ernakulam Town North police station in the evening, where he was summoned by the police after he allegedly created some issues at his apartment.

He was arrested for making trouble at the police station, a senior police officer said. “He has been taken to a nearby hospital for the necessary medical examination,” the officer added.

