বৃহস্পতিবার , ১০ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২৬শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Jailer: Man Dresses as Rajinikanth From Nelson Film in Chennai, Fans Break Into a Dance Ahead of FDFS

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১০, ২০২৩ ৯:৪৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
jailer rajinikanth


Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 08:47 IST

Fans in Chennai celebrate the release of Jailer.

Fans in Chennai celebrate the release of Jailer.

Man dresses up as Rajinikanth’s character in Jailer for the first day first show of the superstar’s film. The video goes viral.

The Rajinikanth fever takes over Chennai. Fans of the Tamil superstar came together to catch the first day first show of his new film, Jailer on Wednesday (August 9). Shows began a little later than those in Bengaluru and Kerala but that has not dampened the spirits of fans. In a video shared by ANI, a massive group of fans were seen celebrating the film’s release with crackers, dancing to Rajinikanth’s hit songs and even dressing up like him from Jailer.

In the video, a man from the city was seen wearing a pair of glasses similar to the one Rajinikanth is seen wearing in Jailer. He even wore a similar shirt as the superstar, styled his hair like Rajinikanth’s hairstyle in the movie and sported a salt and pepper beard.

If that wasn’t enough, fans placed massive garlands on the posters of Jailer, hired a portable stage and left no stone unturned to ensure a big welcome to the superstar on the big screen. In another video, fans were also seen performing the Abhishekam with milk packets.

Watch the video below:

Jailer marks the return of the superstar, Rajinikanth, on the silver screen after his two years of hiatus. He was last seen in Annaatthe. The ensemble cast of Jailer also includes Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. Tamannaah Bhatia’s infectious energy and captivating dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa have already taken the internet by storm.

Speaking to News18 exclusively, Jackie shared his experience of working with Rajinikanth on Jailer. “I think it was simply awesome to collaborate with an old colleague. Rajini Garu has been my buddy for a long time. He was a part of my marriage, something that I will cherish all my life because we had only a handful of guests for my wedding, and he was one of them. So when the opportunity of Jailer came to me, it was a no-brainer,” he said.

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm gold thief 09.08.2023
সোনার বার ছিনতাই: স্ত্রী-ভাইসহ আ.লীগ নেতা গ্রেফতার
বাংলাদেশ
1691639195 photo
Asian Champions Trophy: Abu Kamal Azrai’s goal helps Malaysia beat South Korea 1-0 | Hockey News
খেলাধুলা
FotoJet 2023 08 09T210228.823
ডায়াবেটিসে কাম্বুচা চা খেলেই ছুটি ব্লাডসুগারের, অতি সহজেই কমবে মধুমেহ ৷ Blood Sugar Level Control can be done Kombucha tea. – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
jailer rajinikanth
Jailer: Man Dresses as Rajinikanth From Nelson Film in Chennai, Fans Break Into a Dance Ahead of FDFS
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1628347393 studio project 31

This Is How You Can Talk About Break Up Without Hurting Your Partner

 IMG 20230219 WA0024

International Media Workshop for Journalists Discuss Institutional Peace

 5 8

পুঁজিবাজারের ৫ ব্যাংকের এমডিকে নোটিশ – Corporate Sangbad

 download 3

প্রস্তুত জাতীয় ঈদগাহ মাঠ, দুই বছর পর হচ্ছে জামাত

 wm brd1

আরও একটি প্রাদেশিক শহর তালেবানের দখলে

 1651179860 photo

IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Highlights: Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell star as DC beat KKR by 4 wickets | Cricket News

 wm cpb ctg

‘ইকবালকে পাগল সাজিয়ে ঘটনা লঘু করার চক্রান্ত চলছে’

 love

জানেন কি কেন আপনার প্রতি আকৃষ্ট হন অন্যরা? গোপন রহস্য মিলিয়ে নিন জন্মদিন অনুসারে!

 IMG 20230524 WA0016

বুড়িগোয়ালিনীতে কমিউনিটির ঝুঁকি মূল্যায়নের তথ্য বৈধকরণ কর্মশালা

 1627283897 news18 logo

Sierra Leone Indicts Opposition Front-runner For Alleged Corruption