Jailer: Man Dresses as Rajinikanth From Nelson Film in Chennai, Fans Break Into a Dance Ahead of FDFS

The Rajinikanth fever takes over Chennai. Fans of the Tamil superstar came together to catch the first day first show of his new film, Jailer on Wednesday (August 9). Shows began a little later than those in Bengaluru and Kerala but that has not dampened the spirits of fans. In a video shared by ANI, a massive group of fans were seen celebrating the film’s release with crackers, dancing to Rajinikanth’s hit songs and even dressing up like him from Jailer.

In the video, a man from the city was seen wearing a pair of glasses similar to the one Rajinikanth is seen wearing in Jailer. He even wore a similar shirt as the superstar, styled his hair like Rajinikanth’s hairstyle in the movie and sported a salt and pepper beard.

If that wasn’t enough, fans placed massive garlands on the posters of Jailer, hired a portable stage and left no stone unturned to ensure a big welcome to the superstar on the big screen. In another video, fans were also seen performing the Abhishekam with milk packets.

VIDEO | Fans shower flower petals on the posters of Rajnikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’ in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, which is releasing today. pic.twitter.com/IeDoNh74Yn— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2023

Jailer marks the return of the superstar, Rajinikanth, on the silver screen after his two years of hiatus. He was last seen in Annaatthe. The ensemble cast of Jailer also includes Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. Tamannaah Bhatia’s infectious energy and captivating dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa have already taken the internet by storm.

Speaking to News18 exclusively, Jackie shared his experience of working with Rajinikanth on Jailer. “I think it was simply awesome to collaborate with an old colleague. Rajini Garu has been my buddy for a long time. He was a part of my marriage, something that I will cherish all my life because we had only a handful of guests for my wedding, and he was one of them. So when the opportunity of Jailer came to me, it was a no-brainer,” he said.