James Cameron Says He Tries To ‘Celebrate Indigenous Peoples As Guardians Of Our World’

জুন ৬, ২০২৪ ৫:৪০ অপরাহ্ণ
James Cameron is currently busy shooting the third part of his much-celebrated franchise Avatar. The Zoe Saldana and Michelle Yeoh starrer is expected to be released in December 2025.

James Cameron is the creative genius behind some of the most notable and highest-grossing films. His credits include nine films, three Oscars and over $8 billion at the global box office. During the first-ever Indigenous Storytelling in Entertainment Breakfast presented by Variety, Cameron expressed his intention to honour Indigenous peoples in his films with a pre-recorded video. Cameron made the statements from New Zealand, where he is filming live-action scenes for Avatar 3.

“I try to celebrate Indigenous peoples as guardians of our fragile living world and show their fight against the destruction of land and culture due to everything: extractive industries, deforestation… and I celebrate their fight against the plundering of the ocean and its wildlife,” Cameron was quoted as saying.

Cameron continued by outlining the significance of giving Indigenous voices a central place in the entertainment sector.

“But, it’s your stories we want to hear,” he said. He also stated that they wish to listen to it in “your voice” and in the manner that people want to tell it.

According to him, one must impart what they learn in today’s world. “So I greet you and I celebrate you speaking as a student and with humility.”

He also praised producer, director, and trustee of the Academy Museum Ray Halbritter of the Oneida Indian Nation in the video.

Halbritter and writer and producer Sierra Teller Ornelas held a keynote talk with Variety’s senior artisans’ editor Jazz Tangcay about their next entertainment ventures.

Cameron’s film appeared during an invite-only brunch gathering in Los Angeles.

In addition to highlighting Indigenous storytelling and the accomplishments of Indigenous communities in cinema and television, the programme included a number of keynote and panel discussions with artists, performers and executives.

Also, Indigenous tribes serve as inspiration for James Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar series. The storyline revolves around the Na’vi people, a fictitious race, who must battle to save their planet Pandora from being destroyed by Earthly colonists who are taking over and exploiting its resources.

Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



