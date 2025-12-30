James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash Earns Rs 4.75 Crore On Day 11 In India | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 30, 2025, 12:00 IST

Avatar: Fire and Ash has collected over Rs 33 crore at the Indian box office till the second Monday of its release.

Avatar 3 crossed Rs 100 crore in its first week.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron, was released in theatres on December 19. The third installment in the Avatar franchise has been experiencing a slower-than-expected run at the Indian box office. The Hollywood sci-fi film continues to perform strongly at the global box office but faces tough competition in India from domestic releases such as Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Avatar 3 earned Rs 4.75 crore on its second Monday, December 29, across all languages at the Indian box office. The film’s total earnings in the country now stand at Rs 142.8 crore (net), while it has grossed over Rs 6,825 crore worldwide. The holiday season provided a much-needed boost to the film’s global collections.

Avatar 3’s Day 11 Occupancy

On Monday, Avatar 3 saw an overall 27.35% English Occupancy (3D), 17.25% Hindi Occupancy (3D), 10.79% Telugu Occupancy (3D), and 18.76% Tamil Occupancy (3D).

How Much Did Avatar 3 Earn In Its Second Week?

Avatar: Fire and Ash earned Rs 109.5 crore in its first week. On the second Friday, it raked in Rs 7.65 crore; on the second Saturday of its release, it grossed Rs 10 crore; and on the second Sunday, it earned Rs 10. 75 crore. According to early estimates, the film has earned Rs 33.15 crore through Monday at the Indian box office in its second week. The film still has another holiday week ahead, which is expected to boost its box office once again.

Avatar: Fire And Ash- Cast

Avatar: Fire and Ash takes audiences back to Pandora, as Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their people face fresh threats and challenges. It is James Cameron’s third installment in the Avatar franchise, following Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). The film features Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprising their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri.

Avatar 3 also stars Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, and Duane Evans Jr. reprise their roles from previous films. Meanwhile, Oona Chaplin has joined the cast as the new antagonist named Varang, the Na’vi leader of the volcano-dwelling clan.

