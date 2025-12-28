Jamie Lee Curtis Says Her Mom Protected Her From Auditioning For The Exorcist As A Child | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 28, 2025, 12:10 IST

Jamie Lee Curtis thanks her mom Janet Leigh for not letting her audition for ‘The Exorcist’ at 12, preserving her childhood before her horror fame in ‘Halloween’ and other films.

Jamie Lee Curtis thanks her mom for not letting her audition for ‘The Exorcist’ when she was 12

Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis is expressing her gratitude to her mom, who was also an actress. The actress said that her mom made her wait to start acting in horror movies.

However, her mother, Janet Leigh, shut down the opportunity, protecting her then 12-year-old daughter from early fame and any potential trauma that came with starring in one of the scariest movies ever made, reports ‘Variety’.

During a recent appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, the actress said that a producer wanted her to audition for ‘The Exorcist’.

“He called my mom and said, ‘Hey, I’m producing the movie of the book ‘The Exorcist’. Will you let Jamie audition for it?’ And at the time I was probably 12 and, like, cute and kind of sassy and I had some personality and I’m sure he saw me at a party and was like, ‘Oh, she’d be funny.’ And my mother said, ‘No’”.

She then told the show host, “My mom really wanted me to have, thank God, a childhood, which I understand you didn’t get. You didn’t get that option”.

Barrymore’s first role was in ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’. She was just seven years old playing Elliot’s younger sister. Linda Blair would ultimately be cast as the possessed child, Regan.

She was nominated at the 1974 Academy Awards for best supporting actor for the role. Curtis would eventually become synonymous with the horror genre, first breaking out in the 1978 classic “Halloween” at age 19.

In the coming years, Curtis starred in films like ‘The Fog’, ‘Prom Night’, and ‘Terror Train’. She most recently reprised her 1978 ‘Halloween’ role, Laurie, for 2022’s ‘Halloween Ends’.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

First Published: December 28, 2025, 12:10 IST

News movies hollywood Jamie Lee Curtis Says Her Mom Protected Her From Auditioning For The Exorcist As A Child