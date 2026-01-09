Jana Nayagan: Madras HC Asks Censor Board To Grant U/A 16+ Certificate To Vijay Starrer | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: January 09, 2026, 11:10 IST

Vijay’s Rs 500-crore film Jana Nayagan was recently postponed in India amid certification issues.

Jana Nayagan was supposed to hit theatres on January 9.

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a U/A certificate to Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming movie, Jana Nayagan. The court also asked the makers of the movie to take into consideration the modifications recommended by the committee. Once the changes are made, the CBFC has been asked to grant a go-ahead to the movie.

“Exercise of power by the chairperson is without jurisdiction since the power of the chairperson to send for review stood abdicated after he, on behalf of committee, informed that the UA certificate would be granted subject to incisions,” the court order stated.

For the unversed, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was supposed to hit theatres on January 9 but was then postponed due to certification issues. “It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control,” the makers announced earlier this week.

“We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team,” the statement added.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain. The film has been heavily marketed as Vijay’s final cinematic outing before his full-time foray into politics, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.

Jana Nayagan has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. It’s new release date is likely to be announced soon.

